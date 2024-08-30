Best AK-74 Loadout in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

The AK-74 is essentially a replica of its more iconic brother, the AK-47, in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. If you want to use the famous assault rifle in BO6 multiplayer, you need to ensure you have the correct loadout for the AK-74.

Best AK-74 Loadout in BO6

Just like the AK-47, the AK-74 has small iron sights, kicks straight up in the air when firing, and can deal a tremendous amount of damage if you’re accurate. It’s the definition of a high-risk, high-reward weapon that will take some getting used to in BO6. However, with the right set of attachments, you can mitigate the AK-74’s weaknesses and boost its strengths.

You can see the best loadout for the AK-74 in BO6 below:

Optic : Merlin Reflex

: Merlin Reflex Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock: Heavy Stock

The AK-74 loadout in BO6. Screenshot by The Escapist

This is an extremely well-balanced loadout for the AK-74, improving on all of its major stats. Your damage range and bullet velocity are boosted with the Reinforced Barrel, and recoil control is increased by the Vertical Foregrip. The Heavy Stock reduces flinch resistance and then Quickdraw Grip increases aim down sights speed, ensuring you can kill enemies at all ranges.

Best Class for the AK-74 in BO6

After finalizing your attachments for the AK-74, you can move on to setting the rest of its class. The recommended perks, equipment, Field Upgrade, and secondary weapon for the AK-74 are viewable below:

Perks

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Dexterity

Perk 3: Double Time

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

Equipment

Stim Shot

Semtex

Secondary Weapon

9mm PM

And that does it for the best all-around loadout for the AK-74 in BO6. It’s a solid assault rifle that can contend with any other weapon on the map, so take advantage of it in multiplayer. If you want to switch things up and go with a close-range weapon, check out my guide on the best Jackal PDW loadout in BO6.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

