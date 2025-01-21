Bullseye has long been datamined in Marvel Snap, going through several text changes before arriving on the version of the card we’re getting in the Dark Avengers season. Here are the best Bullseye decks in Marvel Snap.

How Bullseye Works in Marvel Snap

Bullseye is a 3-power, 3-cost card with an ability that reads: “Activate: Discard all cards that cost 1 or less from your hand. Afflict that many different enemy cards with -2 Power.”

Yes, get your Luke Cages ready to directly counter this card, as you’re going to find it in a lot of discard-style decks.

Essentially, if Bullseye is played on turn 5 or before, you can Activate him to discard any 1 or 0-cost cards in your hand; this includes cards that have discounts applied from certain effects, such as Swarm going down to 0 cost after being discarded.

Other cards he synergizes well with are X-23 and Hawkeye Kate Bishop, which I haven’t seen much chatter around.

However, like all other Activate cards, he’s fairly useless on the final turn, and at 3 cost, there is a limited window in which to play him.

The key phrase in Bullseye’s ability is “different enemy cards,” as he will not afflict the same card more than once. This means you cannot get lucky and hit Iron Man five or more times, for example. At best, he’s a blanket -2 debuff across your opponent’s entire board, though he can help win by hitting multiple cards in a single lane.

Best Day One Bullseye Decks in Marvel Snap

Truthfully, I can’t see Bullseye making many lists outside of different discard variations. Going all-in on Bullseye with Swarm and Daken probably isn’t the way to go; instead, plopping him into a regular discard list is the way to go. Here it is:

Scorn

X-23

Blade

Morbius

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Swarm

Colleen Wing

Bullseye

Dracula

Proxima Midnight

MODOK

Apocalypse

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

The Series 5 cards in this list are Scorn, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, and Proxima Midnight. Scorn and Proxima Midnight are necessary, while I think Hawkeye Kate Bishop is easily replaced with something like Gambit.

This is your standard discard list with a Bullseye twist: if you have Bullseye on the board you can drop MODOK on turn 5, activate Bullseye after, and throw down debuffs across the board with Scorn, X-23, Blade, Hawkeye Kate Bishop’s arrows, and any discounted Swarms. Then, you can drop those regenerated Swarms alongside whatever you draw, allowing Dracula to nab Apocalypse and seal the game for you.

You can also run a list with Helacarrier and Victoria Hand, but as that’s a much less consistent list than this “classic” style of discard, I’d recommend running the above.

If you really squint, you can make Bullseye work in the meta-dominant Hazmat Ajax style of decks, even after the multiple nerfs that hit it; however, whether or not he excels in such a tried-and-true list remains to be seen. Take a look:

Silver Sable

Nebula

Hydra Bob

Hazmat

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

US Agent

Luke Cage

Bullseye

Rocket Raccoon and Groot

Anti-Venom

Man-Thing

Ajax

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

This is one of the most expensive lists in Marvel Snap. Series 5 cards include Silver Sable, Hydra Bob, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, US Agent, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, Anti-Venom, and Ajax. Of these, Hydra Bob can be subbed out for another 1 drop like regular Rocket Raccoon; however, I do believe the others are necessary to run this list optimally.

Traditionally, this list wants to hit your opponent with Hazmat while winning one lane with US Agent or Man-Thing and another with Ajax. Here, Bullseye has synergy with several cards and acts as a kind of secondary Hazmat: Silver Sable, Nebula, Hydra Bob, Hawkeye Kate Bishop’s arrows, and the 0 cost card Anti-Venom draws. This, in turn, helps buff Ajax to new heights, allowing him to most likely win a lane on his own.

Will it be better than the lists that feature Red Guardian? Time will tell, but it’s definitely a fun take on Bullseye if you have the cards required and aren’t a fan of traditional discard.

Is Bullseye Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Personally, I’m not a fan of discard-style lists or affliction decks, so Bullseye is definitely a card I’m skipping. If you’re also not a fan of these kinds of decks, I think Bullseye is otherwise too narrow to spend your resources on, especially if you picked up Moonstone and plan to pick up Aries, a card that synergizes with Surtur.

And those are the best Bullseye decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

