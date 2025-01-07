Despite the popularity of Pokemon TCG Pocket, the Marvel Snap developers aren’t slowing down their new card output. Alongside the season pass card, Iron Patriot, comes a synergistic card with Victoria Hand. Here are the best Victoria Hand decks in Marvel Snap.

How Victoria Hand Works in Marvel Snap

Victoria Hand is a 2-cost, 3-power card with an ability that reads: “Ongoing: Your cards created in your hand have +2 Power.”

Victoria Hand’s ability is rather straightforward: she works more or less like a Cerebro for cards generated in your hand. However, do be warned that this does not apply to cards generated in your deck, so it doesn’t work with the likes of the repeatedly nerfed Arishem.

Cards that synergize well with her include Maria Hill, Sentinel, Agent Coulson, and Iron Patriot.

For the first week or two after her release, watch out for Rogues and Enchantresses trying to steal or negate her effect. Thankfully, as a 2-cost Ongoing card, you can wait until later in the match to drop her onto the board.

Best Day One Victoria Hand Decks in Marvel Snap

Victoria Hand pairs really well with the season pass card, Iron Patriot, that generates a 4, 5, or 6 cost card with a conditional -4 cost. It is very unlikely that you’ll see one without the other. Together, they may just revive old Devil Dinosaur decks, so let’s take a look at that list first.

Maria Hill

Quinjet

Hydra Bob

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Iron Patriot

Sentinel

Victoria Hand

Mystique

Agent Coulson

Shang-Chi

Wiccan

Devil Dinosaur

The two Series 5 cards aside from Iron Patriot and Victoria Hand in this deck are Hydra Bob, Hawkeye Kate Bishop, and Wiccan. You can swap out Hydra Bob for a decent 1-cost alternative like Nebula; however, Kate Bishop and Wiccan are necessary for this list.

Like we detailed in our Iron Patriot guide, Victoria Hand has amazing synergy with Sentinel, another powerful card of old. With a single Victoria Hand effect in play, generated Sentinels become 2-cost, 5-power cards. If you copy her effect with Mystique, they’re suddenly 7-power cards. Slam down a Quinjet, and then you’re dropping 1-cost, 7-power Sentinels every turn.

Wiccan helps with this if you can get the effect off, giving you 8 power on the final turn to perhaps throw down a Devil Dinosaur, a Victoria Hand, and a Sentinel.

If you don’t get Wiccan off, you’ll likely want to win another lane with Devil Dinosaur and can copy it with Mystique to spread out the power into two different lanes. While this isn’t particularly powerful, it isn’t the worst backup plan.

As for a second deck, some content creators are experimenting with Discard-style lists that want to buff up Swarm and benefit from Helicarrier; however, those lists are fine-tuned to a point where I don’t think Victoria Hand can squeeze in there. Instead, I think Victoria Hand fits right in with everyone’s most hated card, Arishem, even if she doesn’t affect the cards added to the deck. Here’s the list:

Hawkeye Kate Bishop

Sentinel

Valentina

Agent Coulson

Doom 2099

Galacta Daughter of Galactus

Nick Fury

Legion

Doctor Doom

Alioth

Mockingbird

Arishem

You’ve played with and against Arishem before so you likely understand how this deck works, despite his nerf that makes it so you don’t gain extra energy until turn 3. Hawkeye Kate Bishop, Sentinel, Valentina, Agent Coulson, and Nick Fury all generate cards that you can make use of with Victoria Hand.

The cards that start in your deck won’t get this benefit; however, you’ll likely find good enough cards to build a board presence regardless. Even after Arishem’s nerf he’s still one of the most successful meta decks in the game, and this list goes all-in with random generation that’ll keep your opponents on edge.

Is Victoria Hand Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

If you enjoy hand-generation style lists, Victoria Hand is a great pickup as she goes hand-in-hand (sorry) with the season pass card Iron Patriot. She has a remarkably powerful effect that I think we will see pop up in meta decks from time to time, but she isn’t a collection-defining card that you must have. If you skip her, you probably won’t regret it down the line.

That said, the cards that follow later this month are a little weaker than she is, so it might be worth spending your resources on Victoria Hand rather than what’s coming next.

And those are the best Victoria Hand decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

