As Marvel Snap continues through its second year, it introduces more alternate versions of popular characters. This time around, it’s the Big Bad Doctor Doom, with his 2099 variant. Here are the best Doom 2099 decks in Marvel Snap.

How Doom 2099 Works in Marvel Snap

Doom 2099 is a 4-cost, 2-power card with an ability that reads: “After each turn, add a DoomBot 2099 to a random location if you played (exactly) 1 card.”

The DoomBot 2099s themselves are 4-cost, 2-power cards with an ability that reads: “Ongoing: Your other DoomBots and Doom have +1 Power.”

Yes, DoomBot 2099 does affect the DoomBots from a regular Doctor Doom; the regular Doctor Doom also receives the Ongoing buff from these cards.

Playing one card a turn is the only requirement here; if you can get Doom 2099 out a turn early, you’ll have 3 DoomBot 2099s on the board that spread 3 extra power across the board. If you play Doctor Doom on the final turn, obviously that’s a little more power.

You can more or less think of Doom 2099 as a 4-cost, 17-power card if you fulfill his requirements every turn, with the potential to go much higher if you play him out early or use Magik to extend the game.

I think there are two downsides to Doom 2099. First is the fact that the DoomBot 2099s pop into a random location, meaning they can cap you off and allow your opponent to steal the lead there.

Second, Enchantress, which recently got a buff, will completely nullify the DoomBot 2099’s effects, removing a lot of power from your side of the board.

Best Day One Doom 2099 Decks in Marvel Snap

As you want to play one card every turn after dropping Doom 2099, this card very much might bring Spectrum Ongoing decks back into the meta. Here’s a list:

Ant-Man

Goose

Psylocke

Captain America

Cosmo

Electro

Doom 2099

Wong

Klaw

Doctor Doom

Spectrum

Onslaught

This is an extremely inexpensive deck with only Doom 2099 serving as a Series 5 card.

This deck has a couple of paths to victory; most notably, you’re going to want to try and get Doom 2099 out early with Psylocke or drop Electro on turn 3 before playing Doom 2099 after that. With Psylocke, you can play Wong, Klaw, and Doctor Doom to spread a ton of power across the board. With the Electro line, you can drop two 6-cost cards like Onslaught into DoomBot 2099s and Spectrum to spread power everywhere.

This deck is rather flexible because if you don’t hit Doom 2099 early enough, you can pivot into trying to win by spreading regular Doctor Doom across the board or surprise buffs from Spectrum. Cosmo is a must in this deck because, while it looks like it might be counterintuitive with Wong, you’ll want to protect some of your cards from Enchantress.

More than likely, however, you’re going to see Patriot-style lists running Doom 2099, like this one:

Ant-Man

Zabu

Dazzler

Mister Sinister

Patriot

Brood

Doom 2099

Super Skrull

Iron Lad

Blue Marvel

Doctor Doom

Spectrum

Once again, this is a cheap list with only Doom 2099 being a Series 5 card.

Here, you’ll want to play like Patriot normally, putting down cards like Mister Sinister and Brood in the early game before pivoting into Doom 2099 and following up with Blue Marvel into Doctor Doom or Spectrum. Zabu is here to discount the handful of 4-cost cards in this deck so you can get them out early if you whiff on Patriot.

The key thing to remember with this deck is you can skip spawning another DoomBot 2099 to play two 3-cost cards on the final turn like Patriot and a discounted Iron Lad, for example. It isn’t imperative to always trigger Doom 2099 at the expense of more powerful plays, making it rather flexible.

However, this list is very susceptible to Enchantress. At the same time, I’ve included Super Skrull to counter other Doom 2099 decks. You’re likely going to see a lot of Super Skrull in the first few weeks.

Is Doom 2099 Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

While the cards releasing alongside Doom 2099 in the Spotlight Caches (Daken and Miek) are extremely weak, Doom 2099 is worth rolling for as he’ll be a meta-staple card almost guaranteed because he’s both powerful and cheap to build around. It’s better to use Collector’s Tokens if you have them to pick him up, but don’t skip on Doom 2099 this month. He’s going to go down in Marvel Snap history as one of the best cards, mark my words, unless Second Dinner nerfs him.

And those are the best Doom 2099 decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

