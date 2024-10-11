Best Character Interactions in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, Listed

One of the best parts of every fighting game is having two characters duke it out who never have before. And with Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero‘s massive roster, the possibilities are almost endless. Here are the best character interactions to look out for in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Best Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Character Interactions

Unique dialogue will appear whenever two characters are pitted against each other. While a lot of interactions are basic, like Goku and Vegeta, others are much more interesting and have some real meaning behind them. Here are a few of the best that Sparking Zero has to offer.

Goku & Gohan (Future)

Goku: “Gohan… This version of you I never got to see grow up… I just feel awful for what you went through.”

Future Gohan: “You always did everything you could to protect this world, Dad. I’ll keep carrying on your legacy.”

Future Gohan is arguably the most tragic character in the Dragon Ball series, with nearly all of his friends and family being killed by the Androids. He even loses his own life to the villains, and in Sparking Zero, Goku can’t help but feel responsible for leaving him alone. Gohan doesn’t harbor any ill will toward his father, though, proving just how righteous of a character he is.

Goku Black & Ginyu

Goku Black: “Well now, I hear you have the ability to change bodies without the use of any Dragon Balls.”

Ginyu: “You’re not Goku… Wait a sec! Did you have the same idea to switch bodies with him too?“

Being two of the only characters who know what it’s like to wield Goku’s power, it’s a lot of fun to see Goku Black and Ginyu interact. However, what really sells this interaction is Ginyu’s hilarious pose as he responds to Black, who couldn’t be a more serious character.

Trunks (Sword) & Future Trunks

Trunks (Sword): “No… this can’t be. An android designed to look like me?!”

Future Trunks: “Let’s improve our skills together.”

The only reason this makes this list of the best character interactions in Sparking Zero is the first line of dialogue, but it’s too great to leave off. The idea that Trunks from Dragon Ball Z is still so worried about the Androids that he believes one was created to look like him is fantastic. Meanwhile, Future Trunks is just there to have fun and spend some time with an alternate version of himself.

Trunks (Kid) & Cabba

Trunks: “Cut it out! Quit idolizing my dad so much! You’re a Saiyan too, aren’t you?”

Cabba: “I’m not fawning over anyone! I’m trying to be respectful.”

It doesn’t get much better than a kid thinking their dad is lame. Cabba, of course, learns a lot from Vegeta during the Tournament of Destroyers and wants to make him proud. However, Trunks is all about Saiyan Pride, telling his opponent to forge his own path.

Mr. Satan & Jiren

Mr. Satan: “Who do you think you are? Some kind of fan of mine?”

Jiren: “I am the wall that cannot be climbed.”

This interaction doesn’t have a deeper meaning behind it, but it’s great nonetheless. While pitting arguably the weakest character in the game against one of the strongest doesn’t sound like fun, Mr. Satan is never one to back down, even against someone as powerful as Jiren. It’s guaranteed to get a laugh every time.

And those are the best character interactions in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero, listed.

