The Desert Eagle is one of the most famous weapons in first-person shooters, and it’s made its way into XDefiant. If you’re itching to try out the D50 in XDefiant but don’t know where to start, check out the guide below to see its best overall loadout.

Best D50 Loadout in XDefiant

For those who are familiar with the Desert Eagle from other titles, you’ll have a solid idea of how the D50 behaves in XDefiant. Those who have never used this type of pistol might have to get used to it first, but once they do, they’re free to wreak havoc with it on the map. In order to have the highest success rate with the D50, though, you need to run a set of key attachments.

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Magazine : Lightweight Mag

: Lightweight Mag Rear Grip : Quick Draw Grip

: Quick Draw Grip Optic: Reflex Sight

The D50 is the Desert Eagle reskinned in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

As with most pistols in XDefiant, you can only run four attachments on the D50. The loadout begins with the Barrel Extender, which offers extra damage range in exchange for lower recoil control. While this is a tough trade-off, the D50 doesn’t kill enemies too quickly by default, so it needs more help on the damage side of things. Just be prepared for the pistol to kick up quite a bit after you fire each bullet.

Next, I have the Lightweight Mag equipped. This gives you extra magazines and a faster reload speed at the cost of movement speed. The D50 reloads fairly slowly, though, so you’ll want the faster reload. Wrapping things up is the Quick Draw Grip, offering extra mobility for those close-range gunfights, and the Reflex Sight optic. You can choose to run without an optic if you wish, but I find the Reflex makes mid-range gunfights much more manageable.

That does it for the best D50 loadout in XDefiant. It’s not the best pistol in the game, but it’s one that can deliver some high damage if you’re accurate enough.

