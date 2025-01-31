Best Darkrai Ex Decks in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Space-Time Smackdown expansion introduced quite a few new deck archetypes to the meta-game, but Darkrai Ex might be the most exciting one of all. Here are the best Darkrai Ex decks to build in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Best Darkrai Ex Decks

Darkrai Ex/Weavile Ex

Sneasel x2

Weavile Ex x2

Murkrow x2

Honchkrow x2

Darkrai Ex x2

Dawn x2

Cyrus

Leaf x2

Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

Great Cape x2

Darkrai Ex comes with the ability to deal an extra 20 damage to the opponent’s Active Pokemon when you move an Energy to it, which synergizes very well with Dawn, who lets you move Energy around. You can then follow that up with an attack from Weavile Ex, who can deal extra damage on a Pokemon that’s already been hurt.

This Darkrai Ex/Weavile Ex combo is proving to be pretty lethal in Pokemon TCG Pocket meta-game right now, as you can build it up quickly, and it just chews through most decks that need a longer setup time.

Darkrai Ex Koga Bounce

Koffing (GA) x2

Weezing x2

Spiritomb

Darkrai Ex x2

Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

Potion

Cyrus x2

Dawn x2

Giant Cape x2

Koga x2

The Koga deck was one of my personal favorites during the Genetic Apex days, and anything that makes that archetype stronger makes me happy.

This deck can be a little tricky to pilot because of all its moving parts, but that’s also where its strength lies. You want to deal chip damage with Weezing’s poison over time, and also reset the card with Koga when it’s in trouble. Leag also helps with moving your Pokemon around, and the goal here is soften up your opponents with poison damage, then hit them with Darkrai Ex.

What’s great about this list is that Weezing and Spiritomb don’t need much Energy investment either, which means that you get to keep slapping it on Darkrai Ex for more damage.

And those are our picks for the best Darkrai Ex decks to build in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

