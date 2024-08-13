Best Defensive Playbook in Madden NFL 25

With the offense being so potent in Madden NFL 25, getting the right defense ready to combat the meta everyone will be running is vital. Here is the best defensive playbook in Madden 25.

Recommended Videos

Madden 25: Best Defensive Playbook



The best defensive playbook in Madden 25 comes from the Cleveland Browns, which features a robust defense with a variety of plays that we consider the most effective this year. In the real NFL, the Browns are well known for having a tough-as-nails defense under head coach Kevin Stefanski, so it’s only natural that their Madden 25 playbook does it justice. By choosing this defense, we believe it provides the best options on the defensive side of the field, especially when it comes to Nickel and Dollar.

The Cleveland Browns defensive playbook provides plenty to choose from that best suit the situation you find yourself in. However, not all formations are equal. A select few of our favorite defensive plays give you the best chance of getting a much-needed stop.

Related: Full Madden NFL 25 Soundtrack – Every Song, Listed

Best Plays in Cleveland Browns’ Defensive Playbook in Madden 25

A favorite of mine is starting with Nickel choosing Cover 3 Sky, and adjusting defensive assignments manually from there. This is best if you want to balance between pass coverage and a good amount of pressure on the quarterback. If pass coverage is an issue, the Dollar formation is also a good way to emphasize that by sending fewer players at the QB. However, as made popular in College Football 25, leaning on five pass rushers and heavy blitzes might be the move for you. For that, you’ll want to choose the Nickel formation and select the Mid Blitz 0 play under the Double Mug section.

There are likely other defensive schemes in Madden 25 that offer quality plays that get the job done. But the Cleveland Browns playbook provides the foundation for finding multiple ways to stop an offense giving you trouble. Versatility is the name of the game, especially if you want to stop all the dizzying motion plays added in Madden 25.

Madden 25 is set to be released on August 16, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy