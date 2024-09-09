Best DM-10 Loadout in Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a wide variety of weapons available. While ARs and SMGs are certainly the most popular, marksman rifles still have their place. For players looking for a solid semi-automatic rifle, here’s the best loadout for the DM-10 in Black Ops 6.

Best DM-10 Loadout in BO6

The DM-10 is a powerful semi-automatic marksman rifle that excels in mid-to-long ranges. This rifle fires powerful 7.62 ammunition and usually kills enemies in two or three shots. While it struggles with recoil and performing up close, its deficiencies can be helped with attachments. Or by swapping to a gun like the SWAT 5.56, which is also, somehow, a marksman rifle. Here are the best DM-10 attachments to use in your loadout Black Ops 6.

The Best Attachments for the DM-10 IN BO6

R&K Multizoom: Powerful optic with two levels of zoom that lets you toggle between 3x and 7x magnification. This sight has a clean reticle, takes up less of the screen than the default scope for the DM-10, and allows for a change in zoom to fit any range.

Long Barrel: Improves Damage Range, which helps to get more two shot kills for a fast TTK.

Leightweight Handguard: Reduces aiming idle sway to help stay on target.

Commando Grip: Improves aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed to increase the DM-10’s handling, thus improving its performance in close quarters engagements.

Recoil Springs: Improves vertical and horizontal recoil control.

Since the DM-10 struggles a bit at close range, you’ll want to good secondary to swap to when enemies get closer than is ideal. For these situations, the GS45 is an excellent Handgun to use as a backup plan.

The Best Class for the DM-10 in BO6

Players who use marksman rifles will likely want to keep some distance from enemies, but also know where to find them. For that reason, the Recon Combat Specialty pairs extremely well with the DM-10. To achieve it we recommend the following perks:

Ghost (Perk 1): Undetectable by enemy Radar Ping and UAV when moving, planting, defusing, or controlling Scorestreaks. Undetectable by Prox Alarm.

Forward Intel (Perk 2): Increases minimap area and shows direction indicators for revealed enemies.

Vigilance (Perk 3): Displays a HUD icon whenever you appear on enemy minimaps. Immune to CUAV and Scrambler. Immune to Sleeper Agent.

These perks will help you get intel to find enemy locations, stay hidden on the enemy minimap while rotating to a new power position, and be aware when enemy counter-snipers have you in their sights. To get even more valuable intel, players will want to use the Perk Greed Wildcard and equip the Dispatcher Perk to earn non-lethal score streaks more often. Then, equip the Scout Pulse, UAV and Counter UAV to stay aware of enemies while hidden from them.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available to play on October 25.

