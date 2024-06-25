The DR-H has been among the best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Mobile for the past couple of years. While you can use any attachments with the gun, the best version of the DR-H is one that utilizes its strongest loadout in COD Mobile.

Best DR-H Loadout in COD Mobile

There will always be different variations of how you can build a weapon in the gunsmith. For the DR-H specifically, you can opt for a long-range build with zero recoil or a close-range loadout that features plenty of mobility. Of course, you can also go for an all-around loadout with no major weaknesses in any area. That’s the route I’m going to take with my DR-H loadout, which you can view below.

Muzzle : RTC Light Muzzle Brake

: RTC Light Muzzle Brake Barrel : OWC Ranger

: OWC Ranger Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Ammunition : 30 Round OTM Mag

: 30 Round OTM Mag Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

The DR-H can be a monster of a weapon in COD Mobile. Image via Activision

The loadout begins with the RTC Light Muzzle Brake, which offers increased vertical and horizontal recoil control at the cost of aim down sights speed and ADS spread accuracy. The muzzle leans more toward horizontal recoil control, so you’ll have to pull down slightly more with this muzzle compared to another.

Moving on, the OWC Ranger barrel boosts your damage range, vertical recoil control, and returns the lost ADS bullet spread accuracy we lost with the muzzle. More ADS speed is taken using this barrel as well as movement speed is decreased. However, we can make up both of those stats by using the No Stock attachment, boosting all mobility stats. While your recoil takes a major hit, we did enough with the previous attachments to ensure you won’t notice this loss too severely.

The last two attachments on the loadout are the Granulated Grip Tape and the 30 Round OTM Mag. The Granulated Grip Tape improves ADS spread accuracy while the magazine boosts capacity along with limb hit rate. You could also go with the 25 Round OTM Mag if you wanted some extra mobility for the DR-H.

With that, your loadout for the DR-H is wrapped up in COD Mobile. This rifle hits harder than most weapons, but you’ll also be surprised by how mobile it can be with this particular loadout.

