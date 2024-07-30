Best Firefly Team Comps In Honkai: Star Rail

Firefly is a powerful DPS 5-star character in Honkai: Star Rail who can deal devastating amounts of damage to a single target and a group of enemies standing in your way. To bring out the best of her talents, players will need the ultimate team. Here are the best Firefly teams in Honkai: Star Rail.

Best Firefly Team in Honkai: Star Rail

Firefly is built to be the main damage dealer on the team. When players use her Ultimate, it puts her in a “Combustion” state. This state will increase her Speed and Break efficiency. It also enhances her Skill and Basic Attack. The enhanced Skill applies Fire Weakness Break to a specific target and allows her to deal DMG to the target and adjacent enemies. When attacking Weakness Broken enemies in the “Combustion” state, she deals Super Break DMG. Firefly requires a team that will complement her Ultimate and Super Break DMG.

The Best Team

The best team for Firefly consists of the following characters.

Ruan Mei: Support DPS/ Buffer

Support DPS/ Buffer Trailblazer (Imagionary): Support DPS/ Buffer

Support DPS/ Buffer Gallagher: Healer, Cleanser, Debuffer

Ruan Mei will work as a Buffer and support for the team. Her Skill increases allies’ DMG and Break efficiency. Her Ultimate deploys a field to increase allies’ All-Types Resistance Penetration and extends the duration of enemies’ Weakness Break which amplifies Firefly’s Super Break DMG.

Trailblazer (Imaginary) Harmony will increase the Break Effect percentage for allies. When enemies are in a Weakness Broken state, the duration of the effect is extended and it triggers Weakness Broken DMG when allies attack.

I will almost always suggest a healer when building a team. Gallagher works as a team healer as well as a cleanser and debuffer. His Ultimate increases damage inflicted by Break DMG on enemies. It also allows HP to restore when attacking. His Ultimate will also enhance Gallagher’s next Basic Attack and reduce enemies’ attack power.

Alternate Firefly Teams in Honkai: Star Rail

If you are missing one of the previously mentioned characters, there are a few characters that can be substituted in. The following are possible alternate teams.

Firefly; Ruan Mei; Trailblazer (Imaginary); Aventurine

Firefly; Ruan Mei; Trailblazer (Imaginary); Huohuo

Firefly; Pela; Trailblazer (Imaginary); Gallagher

Firefly; Trailblazer (Imaginary); Bronya; Ruan Mei

Firefly; Ruan Mei; Trailblazer (Imaginary); Luocha

Firefly; Asta; Trailblazer (Imaginary); Himeko

Firefly; Himeko; Trailblazer (Imagiary); Gallegher

Pela works well as a debuff and defense support to the team. When there is a large amount of enemies that have Ice Weakness, she helps Firefly break their defense and increases her DMG. Aventurine will also give allies a level of defense with his “Fortified Wager” which will lead to Aventurine gaining points that build up to multiple follow-up attacks.

Luocha is one of the best healers to have in Honkai: Star Rail. His healing abilities will allow Firefly to use more of her larger damage-dealing attacks. Huohuo is a healer who will offer an ATK% increase and will aid in Firefly’s Ultimate regeneration.

Asta will buff Firefly’s SPD and ATK. She also works well with Himeko as she will boost Himeko’s Fire DMG. Himeko’s ability to attack multiple times will quickly lower an enemy’s Toughness. When she is combined with Trailblazer (Imaginary), they will be able to help Firefly trigger more Super Break DMG. In a similar vein, Bronya will give Firefly an extra turn and increase her Crit DMG while doing damage herself.

Now that you have Firefly’s best teams, check out her best builds and see exactly what you need to make her burn bright.

