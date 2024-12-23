Best Gyarados Ex Deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket

With the release of the Mythical Island expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket, Gyarados Ex quickly emerged as the breakout star of that pack. With that in mind, here are the best Gyarados Ex decks to build in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Best Gyarados Ex Decks

Gyarados Ex comes with the following stats and abilities:

180 HP

Rampaging Whirlpool (3 Water, 1 Colorless Energy): Discard a random Energy from among the Energy attached to all Pokemon (both yours and your opponent’s). 140 damage.

Weak to Lightning.

3 Retreat Cost

Gyarados Ex has become a very impressive and scary card in Pokemon TCG Pocket primarily because of its HP pool. Sitting at 180 HP, it can survive hits from Mewtwo Ex and Pikachu Ex. In addition to that, it can also knock out both of those Pokemon when paired with a Giovanni. Even without Giovanni, though, there are so many other tools to help you get in chip damage, making Gyarados Ex a fantastic finisher for a Water deck.

Gyarados Ex/Greninja Combo

Froakie x2

Frogadier x2

Greninja x2

Druddigon x2

Magikarp x2

Gyarados Ex x2

Misty x2

Leaf x2

Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

With this deck, your goal is to build up both Greninja and Gyarados Ex while Druddigon sits in the Active slot. The great thing about Druddigon is that it’s both a good wall with 100 HP, and it does chip damage without you even needing to put any Energy on it.

While Druddigon buys you time, you can build up Greninja to inflict even more chip damage on your foes, and even use it as a main attacker if you need to. Gyarados Ex can then serve as a finisher that should wipe out pretty much anything once that chip damage has been done.

Gyarados Ex/Starmie Ex/Vaporeon Combo

Magikarp x2

Gyarados Ex x2

Eevee (Mythical Island) x2

Vaporeon (Mythical Island) x2

Staryu x2

Starmie Ex x2

Misty x2

Sabrina

Giovanni

Professor’s Research x2

Poke Ball x2

For a faster play style, you may want to consider swapping in Vaporeon and Starmie Ex over the Greninja line. Gyarados Ex still serves as your finisher in this deck, while Starmie Ex and Vaporeon can both be your initial attackers.

The strength of this deck lies in its versatility. Starmie Ex can retreat at no cost at all, allowing you to bring in Gyarados Ex whenever you want, whenever it’s ready. Vaporeon is there to help move Energy around, which means you basically never have to worry about getting Gyarados Ex set up with the requisite Energy, causing you to waste turns.

And these are the two best Gyarados Ex decks to build in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our deck tier list that gets updated monthly.

