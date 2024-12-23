Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Gyarados Ex Deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Dec 22, 2024 10:38 pm

With the release of the Mythical Island expansion in Pokemon TCG Pocket, Gyarados Ex quickly emerged as the breakout star of that pack. With that in mind, here are the best Gyarados Ex decks to build in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

Pokemon TCG Pocket Best Gyarados Ex Decks

Gyarados Ex comes with the following stats and abilities:

  • 180 HP
  • Rampaging Whirlpool (3 Water, 1 Colorless Energy): Discard a random Energy from among the Energy attached to all Pokemon (both yours and your opponent’s). 140 damage.
  • Weak to Lightning.
  • 3 Retreat Cost

Gyarados Ex has become a very impressive and scary card in Pokemon TCG Pocket primarily because of its HP pool. Sitting at 180 HP, it can survive hits from Mewtwo Ex and Pikachu Ex. In addition to that, it can also knock out both of those Pokemon when paired with a Giovanni. Even without Giovanni, though, there are so many other tools to help you get in chip damage, making Gyarados Ex a fantastic finisher for a Water deck.

Gyarados Ex/Greninja Combo

  • Froakie x2
  • Frogadier x2
  • Greninja x2
  • Druddigon x2
  • Magikarp x2
  • Gyarados Ex x2
  • Misty x2
  • Leaf x2
  • Professor’s Research x2
  • Poke Ball x2

With this deck, your goal is to build up both Greninja and Gyarados Ex while Druddigon sits in the Active slot. The great thing about Druddigon is that it’s both a good wall with 100 HP, and it does chip damage without you even needing to put any Energy on it.

While Druddigon buys you time, you can build up Greninja to inflict even more chip damage on your foes, and even use it as a main attacker if you need to. Gyarados Ex can then serve as a finisher that should wipe out pretty much anything once that chip damage has been done.

Gyarados Ex/Starmie Ex/Vaporeon Combo

  • Magikarp x2
  • Gyarados Ex x2
  • Eevee (Mythical Island) x2
  • Vaporeon (Mythical Island) x2
  • Staryu x2
  • Starmie Ex x2
  • Misty x2
  • Sabrina
  • Giovanni
  • Professor’s Research x2
  • Poke Ball x2

For a faster play style, you may want to consider swapping in Vaporeon and Starmie Ex over the Greninja line. Gyarados Ex still serves as your finisher in this deck, while Starmie Ex and Vaporeon can both be your initial attackers.

The strength of this deck lies in its versatility. Starmie Ex can retreat at no cost at all, allowing you to bring in Gyarados Ex whenever you want, whenever it’s ready. Vaporeon is there to help move Energy around, which means you basically never have to worry about getting Gyarados Ex set up with the requisite Energy, causing you to waste turns.

And these are the two best Gyarados Ex decks to build in Pokemon TCG Pocket right now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our deck tier list that gets updated monthly.

Post Tag:
Pokemon TCG Pocket
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook