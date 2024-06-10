Best JAK Requiem Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

The latest Aftermarket Part in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a powerful Conversion Kit for the Kastov-762. The JAK Requiem greatly reduces the recoil on this popular Assault Rifle. Here’s the best loadout for it in MW3.

Best JAK Requiem Attachments in MW3

The JAK Requiem Aftermarket Part completely eliminates Vertical Recoil and has noticeable decreases to both Recoil Gun Kick and Horizontal Recoil as well. The only downsides to this new Aftermarket Part are a 4% decrease to Rate of Fire and a 15% reduction to Bullet Velocity. However, neither of these is very noticeable. As such, our build focuses on increasing handling and further reducing recoil.

Wrathguard Compensator L

This muzzle attachment provides a sizable 28% decrease to Horizontal Recoil. In combination with the JAK Requiem, this makes for almost no noticeable recoil. This compensator also helps with firing aim stability, which will further keep players on target. Players will take a slight penalty to Damage Range and Bullet Velocity for running this attachment. There is also an increase to Vertical Recoil listed in the cons. However, the JAK Requiem seems to always keep vertical recoil at 0, regardless of other attachments equipped.

DR-6 Handstop

The rest of our attachments focus on handling, starting with this underbarrel attachment. The DR-6 Handstop has an impressive collection of upsides. Players will gain mobility and handling bonuses in Aim Down Sight Speed, Aim Walking Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Movement Speed. The only Cons to this grip are in regards to Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread, as well as Aim Walking Steadiness. The former won’t factor in much, as the fast ADS time of this build will make it so you rarely need to fire from the hip. The weapon is also stable enough when ADS that the latter penalty won’t affect this build much at all.

Broadside FCT

This stock, originally designed for the KV Broadside shotgun, improves aiming stability and speed. Aiming Idle Sway is improved, as is ADS Speed, Sprint Speed, and Crouch Movement Speed. The downsides to this attachment include small penalties to Hipfire and Tac Stance Spreads. There is also a 6% increase in Recoil Gun Kick and Horizontal Recoil. However, the JAK Requiem is already so accurate that players won’t feel this increase.

Schlager PEQ Box IV

For our final attachment, we recommend equipping this laser for a pure bonus. This attachment increases ADS Speed by 4%, even though enemies can not see this laser. This is a great bonus to add some speed to how soon you can get your gun up in engagements. This snappy aiming speed can give you an edge against other Assault Rifle users. If you feel this boost isn’t necessary for your play style, running your favorite optic is a great option as well.

And that is the best Loadout for the JAK Requiem in Modern Warfare 3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

