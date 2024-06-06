Kastov 545 Loadout in Warzone
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Kastov 545 Loadout in Warzone Season 4

The MW2 assault rifle has a new loadout in Season 4
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 05:32 am

A new Aftermarket Part has entered Call of Duty: Warzone and it’s shifting the course of the long-range meta. The JAK Requiem is available on a few select weapons, including the Kastov 545, and it completely reshapes the loadout for these guns in Warzone. Below, you can see my full Kastov 545 loadout using the JAK Requiem.

Recommended Videos

Best Kastov 545 Loadout in Warzone

The JAK Requiem is available for the Kastov 545 as well as the 762. It’s an Aftermarket Part that completely eliminates all vertical recoil when firing. The part takes a while to get used to, as it’s rare to have a gun with no recoil whatsoever. There’s even some negative vertical recoil, meaning the gun pulls down when firing instead of up. Fortunately, my loadout for the Kastov 545 hits the sweet spot and gives you a laser beam of a weapon that also kills quite quickly.

  • Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor
  • Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
  • Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
  • Magazine: 60 Round Mag
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Requiem
The Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

The JAK Requiem is the star of the loadout, handling most of the recoil control concerns. However, I have also equipped the Bruen Heavy Support Grip to level out the recoil control, giving you a perfectly straight shot with the Kastov 545. The other attachments on the loadout are the Sonic Suppressor, silencing your shots and adding bullet velocity and damage, and the 60 Round Mag and Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic. The latter two attachments are fairly self-explanatory, as they’re customary for any long-range weapon in Warzone.

Best Class For the Kastov 545 in Warzone

Once your attachments have been set on the loadout, feel free to equip the rest of your class for the Kastov 545 by looking below:

Primary Weapon

  • Superi 46 or another meta close-range weapon

Perks

  • Perk 1: Double Time
  • Perk 2: Sleight of Hand
  • Perk 3: Tempered
  • Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

  • Lethal: Throwing Knife
  • Tactical: Smoke Grenade

After all your attachments and class items have been equipped, you’re ready to take the Kastov 545 into a match of Warzone and start shredding opponents with zero recoil.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Warzone
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article How To Get the Facet of Bravery in Destiny 2
Image of avatars standing on a hill in Destiny 2 Low Player Count.
Image of avatars standing on a hill in Destiny 2 Low Player Count.
Image of avatars standing on a hill in Destiny 2 Low Player Count.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get the Facet of Bravery in Destiny 2
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Refracting Prismatic Key in Destiny 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get the Refracting Prismatic Key in Destiny 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Best Yinlin Build Guide
Yinlin's ultimate in Wuthering Waves.
Yinlin's ultimate in Wuthering Waves.
Yinlin's ultimate in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Wuthering Waves Best Yinlin Build Guide
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Get the Facet of Bravery in Destiny 2
Image of avatars standing on a hill in Destiny 2 Low Player Count.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Get the Facet of Bravery in Destiny 2
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien Jun 6, 2024
Read Article How to Get the Refracting Prismatic Key in Destiny 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get the Refracting Prismatic Key in Destiny 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Wuthering Waves Best Yinlin Build Guide
Yinlin's ultimate in Wuthering Waves.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Wuthering Waves Best Yinlin Build Guide
Gabriela Jessica Gabriela Jessica Jun 6, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.