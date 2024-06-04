Best Lachmann Shroud Loadout in Warzone Season 4

Following the Season 4 update in Call of Duty: Warzone, some new Aftermarket Parts were made available. One of them is the JAK Decimator, and this kit turns the Lachmann Shroud into an entirely new weapon Here’s the best loadout for the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone Season 4.

Best Lachmann Shroud Loadout in Warzone

By itself, the Lachmann Shroud wasn’t anything impressive in Warzone. It’s a burst-submachine gun with lackluster damage range and a slow time-to-kill. However, with the JAK Decimator kit, the Lachmann Shroud becomes a full-auto monster at both close and mid-range. Paired with some additional key attachments, which are viewable below, the Lachmann Shroud is firmly in the SMG meta in Season 4.

Laser : Kimura RY33 Laser

: Kimura RY33 Laser Stock : FT Mobile Stock

: FT Mobile Stock Underbarrel : XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Conversion Kit: JAK Decimator

The Lachmann Shroud Loadout in Warzone. Screenshot by The Escapist

As you might expect, the JAK Decimator is the focal point of the loadout. It boosts your fire rate, bullet velocity, and range at the cost of mobility and recoil control. Luckily, the rest of the loadout is built to withstand those losses, with attachments like the FT Mobile Stock and Kimura RY33 Laser greatly increasing mobility. Then, the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop also improves mobility as well as recoil control.

Best Class for the Lachmann Shroud in Warzone

Now that your loadout is situated, you can ensure you’re running the right perks, equipment, and primary weapon for the Lachmann Shroud:

Primary Weapon

DG-58 LSW, MORS, or another meta long-range weapon

Perks

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal : Throwing Knife

: Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

And with that, your loadout for the Lachmann Shroud is complete in Warzone. As long as you remember to throw on the JAK Decimator, you’ll have a terrific time with the SMG.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

