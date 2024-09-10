Marvel Snap‘s spider-centric season continues with Madame Web, the star of that movie of the same name that you didn’t watch. But will this spinner of fate fare better in the game than she did at the box office? Here are the best Madame Web decks in Marvel Snap.

How Madame Web Works in Marvel Snap

Madame Web is a 2-cost, 1-power card with an ability that reads: “Ongoing: You can move one of your other cards away from here each turn.”

Her effect is fairly straightforward to understand. Once per turn, you can move any card out of Madame Web’s lane. When combined with movement cards like Dagger and Human Torch, you can imagine how quickly this effect can scale.

Movement bonuses will take effect from the cards moved by Madame Web, such as Hercules and Kraven. You cannot, however, move Madame Web herself without the use of another card.

Madame Web works a lot like how Thanos’ Space Stone used to, which promptly earned the Mad Titan his first real nerf, as it was so powerful.

Best Madame Web Decks in Marvel Snap

As you’d expect, Madame Web is best suited for movement-style decks and, if I had to guess, will finally help the archetype rise to near the top of the meta. However, she also has utility as a card that can help non-movement style decks manage the placement of their cards. Let’s take a look at a move deck first:

Ghost Spider

Human Torch

Iron Fist

Dagger

Madame Web

Kraven

Doctor Strange

Vulture

Hercules

Beast

Miles Morales Spider-Man

Heimdall

The great thing about this deck is Madame Web is currently the only Series 5 card in it, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble filling out this deck. That said, you may not have Hercules (like myself). You can replace him with Cloak, but the power scaling of the deck will suffer a little bit for it.

Despite having few Series 5 cards, move decks are relatively difficult to play. The goal here is to focus on power scaling the likes of Dagger, Human Torch, and Vulture with all your movement-style cards, bouncing them back into your hand with Beast to reposition them into Madam Web or use them alongside something like Ghost Spider, all the while keeping your opponent guessing as to where they’ll end up. Do keep in mind that Heimdall isn’t always the correct play on turn 5, as most players realize he’s coming and can beat the 9 power wherever he’s played (or hit him with an Alioth).

Next is a relatively powerful combo deck with some move pieces that Madame Web fits into, which also makes use of the season pass card, Symbiote Spider-Man. Here’s the list:

Ghost Spider

Human Torch

Madame Web

Carnage

Multiple Man

Magik

Venom

Shuri

Phoenix Force

Symbiote Spider-Man

Nimrod

Arnim Zola

Much like the last deck, this one is relatively inexpensive to build as it only has Madame Web and Symbiote Spider-Man as a Series 5 card. Symbiote Spider-Man is necessary for this deck, however, so if you didn’t pick up the season pass, consider doing so.

The playline for this deck is rather complicated as it has two win conditions: Shuri or Symbiote Spider-Man into Nimrod and then destroy effects, or Human Torch or Multiple Man into a destroy effect and then Phoenix Force shenanigans. You will have to decide based on your opening hand which route to take, though pivoting to the Shuri Nimrod line if Phoenix Force doesn’t pan out is never incorrect.

Madame Web adds some consistency to this deck as she can help scale Human Torch and Multiple Man, giving you another out while also pushing cards like Nimrod into an empty lane for an Arnim Zola play. You should always play Shuri into the Madame Web lane. Magik helps by giving you another turn to power up Nimrod or find a specific card such as Venom to truly set off one of the combos.

Madame Web Counters in Marvel Snap

Expect a lot of people to tech in something like Rogue for the first little bit after Madame Web’s release date, as she’s an Ongoing card and can have her effect stolen. Red Guardian also will snipe her ability when played as she has low power. Otherwise, Kingpin might see some play as he directly counters movement-style decks, which Madame Web will find herself in.

Who Is Madame Web?

If you didn’t watch the terrible movie, you might not know who she is. Madame Web is also known as Cassandra Webb, a blind but clairvoyant woman who discovers Spider-Man’s true identity and helps him defeat his foes with her psychic powers. She’s best known for assembling a team of Spider-Women to help take down her granddaughter, Charlotte Witter, who I’m sure we’ll get a Marvel Snap card of someday.

Is Madame Web Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Yes, even if you don’t enjoy movement-style decks, Madame Web has enough utility that she might find herself in more decks than you’d expect. I would say she is quite a lot like Jeff!, allowing you the utility of filling up a lane with the option to shift cards out of it at a later turn, and thus she’s a great addition to your collection. She also sets off cards like Dagger and Vulture, which are going to be a problem, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they get nerfed.

And those are the best Madame Web decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

