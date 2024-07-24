The modding community for The Sims 4 is robust, and the number of mods to choose from can be overwhelming. Not all Sims 4 mods are created equal, so here are the best mods that are worth your download.

Top 10 Best Mods for The Sims 4

While new features are constantly being added to The Sims 4, there are still plenty of elements that players want to see added. Whether it’s more control over the neighborhood NPCs or more developed personalities, there are Sims 4 mods out there for just about anything. These Sims 4 mods are the best and most loved throughout the Simmer community for what they add to the game.

10. Active Career Mods

Image via KiaraSims4Mods

For Simmers like me who put way too much time into their Sims’ careers, I’d love to have a few more options for more involved career paths for my Sims to take on.

That’s where the Active Career mods from KiaraSims4Mods come in. They add new, active career interactions such as Substitute Teacher, Personal Trainer, Food Stand Owner, and more! I like that they’re packaged separately so you can add just the careers you’re interested in and save some space. Each career comes with its own stages and social interactions, plus work tasks for work from home.

9. Basemental Drugs

If you wish your Sims could use more, erm, adult substances in your gameplay, the Basemental Drugs mod is an essential addition for more realistic Sim lives.

Many Simmers say they can’t imagine playing the game without this one, which lets your Sims engage in adult activities with substances other than the standard Juice. This mod also adds new moodlets, interactions, and animations to reflect the real-life impact of these substances for more realistic gameplay.

8. Healthcare Redux

Image via adeepindigo

Whether you’re looking to add chronic illness rep or want to accurately reflect the realities of sickness, doctor visits, and injuries, Healthcare Redux is the Sims 4 mod for you.

This creation adds diseases, chronic conditions, immune system levels, and so much more to give your game a more realistic feel. While Sims 4 has some basic, made-up illnesses and hospital interactions, this mod adds a more real-world flavor to illness and recovery that many gamers appreciate. Not to mention actual representation for chronic conditions, something that the base game still lacks. Yes, my fellow migraine girlies, you can bring your Sims into the pain cave with you.

7. Divergent Sims

Despite efforts to step up representation in recent years, The Sims 4 is still lacking when it comes to neurodivergent Sims. Thankfully, the Divergent Sims mod is here to help.

This mod brings mental health into the world of the Sims, with various conditions represented, including depression, anxiety, autism, and more. Your Sim can get evaluated and undergo treatment, and they’ll get special social interactions related to their diagnosis, moods, and emotions.

6. Better BuildBuy

Image via TwistedMexi

While some of us can’t build a Sims house to save our lives, many Simmers love spending hours in Build Mode crafting their Sim castle.

The Better BuildBuy mod makes this easier by introducing better filters, cinematic camera features, and more. With so many options for wallpaper and furniture, it can be tricky to find what you want, especially when you have CC added in. The filters from this mod make it much easier to find what you’re looking for, and the camera mode helps you get a good look at what you’re building. Build Mode fans say they can’t imagine The Sims 4 without this mod.

5. 100 Traits

The 100 Traits mod lets you really customize your Sims’ personality by vastly expanding the available traits.

Let your Sim be Mysterious, Pessimistic, Hostile, and more with this mod’s extensive library of traits. Each trait comes with new Create-a-Sim animations, buffs, and impacts on relationships and emotions—not to mention autonomous actions Sims will perform based on their personalities. For Sims who love really digging into their character’s stories, this Sims 4 mod is a must.

4. UI Cheats

The UI Cheats Extension mod for The Sims 4 grants players even more control, making it easier to mess with their moods, skills, and needs.

This mod is a longtime favorite for Sims 4 fans because it makes using cheats easier and more intuitive. You can simply click your way to greater control over things like adjusting a Sim’s needs, ranking up your Spellcaster Sims, or modifying a Sim’s traits. If you don’t want to keep typing in cheat codes for everything, the UI Cheats Extension can make things simpler.

3. Relationships and Pregnancy Overhaul

Image via lumpinoumods

The Relationships & Pregnancy Overhaul mod collection from Lumpinou is a beloved group of mods designed to enhance the romance and family planning aspects of the game.

The Relationships & Pregnancy Overhaul collection combines several smaller mods, which you can also download separately if preferred. This mod makes Woohoo more realistic with the addition of fertility, protection, and transmissible diseases. Reactions to pregnancy are also more nuanced, making the game overall more realistic.

2. Wicked Whims

Even if you don’t use mods for The Sims 4, you’ll not get far into the online fan community without running into the words “Wicked Whims.”

The Wicked Whims mod is one of the most popular Sims 4 additions, bringing plenty of NSFW enhancements to the game. This overhauls personalities, attraction, Woohoo mechanics, and adds adult careers to the game. For Simmers who want a little more from the romance aspects of the game, this mod has been the go-to for years.

1. MC Command Center

Image via MC Command Center

Even more well-known and beloved than Wicked Whims is the MC Command Center mod for The Sims 4.

This mod adds advanced control over the entire gaming experience, including the progression of NPC stories. You can tweak appearances down to individual body parts and dig deep into your Sim’s careers, among many other options. If you truly want to take control of the entire Sim world, MC Command Center is a must-have mod that will elevate your gameplay experience.

The Sims 4 is available to play now.

