Best Packs to Buy in Madden NFL 25 Ultimate Team (MUT)

Madden NFL 25 is now available in Early Access. If you’re looking to get started on building out an Ultimate Team, you have plenty of options to stock up on cards. Here are the best packs to buy in Madden NFL 25 Ultimate Team during launch.

Best Budget Friendly Packs in Madden 25 MUT

If you’re looking to ball on a budget and save your Points for later programs, there are thankfully a few reasonably priced packs available. Here are the best Packs you can get for just a few dollars each:

Ultimate Preseason Pack : This pack can be purchased for 300 Points (or 40,000 Coins) and contains 1x 78-80 OVR player or 1x 82+ OVR Ultimate Preseason Player and 1x 70+ OVR Uncommon Player. Unfortunately, this pack can only be purchased once.

: This pack can be purchased for 300 Points (or 40,000 Coins) and contains 1x 78-80 OVR player or 1x 82+ OVR Ultimate Preseason Player and 1x 70+ OVR Uncommon Player. Unfortunately, this pack can only be purchased once. 2x Ultimate Preseason BND Players : This pack contains 2x 82+ OVR Preseason BND Players. The duo is available for 300 Points.

: This pack contains 2x 82+ OVR Preseason BND Players. The duo is available for 300 Points. Platinum Pack: Contains 1x 79+OVR Platinum Player, 1x 80+ OVR Platinum Elite Player, and 2x 78+ Platinum Players. The Platinum Players can be Quicksold for Coins, with a value assigned based on several factors, including their Overall Rating. This pack costs 500 Points.

Best Starter Team Bundles

Looking to start with an edge and build a great team immediately? There are two main options to consider. The first is the Jumbo Starter Team Bundle. It is rather pricey at 4,600 Points, which will cost you all the Points awarded to Deluxe Edition of MVP owners. Still, it may be worth it.

Per its description in the store, This Pack contains a full team, with at least 12 of those players ensured to be Elites. The bundle contains 26x 78-84 OVR BND players including an 82 OVR QB Joe Burrow, 1x 82 OVR CB Trent McDuffie, 1x 81 OVR WR DeVonta Smith, 1x 81 OVR FS Xavier McKinney, as well as 1x 82 OVR Platinum Kicker and 1x 82 OVR Platinum Punter as a bonus. Each other position contains your choice of 1 of 2 players for that specific position. Each BND player quicksells for 25 Training, and Platinum Players quicksell for coins. Purchasing this pack will get you a pretty great team, some NFL Stars, and potentially an abundance of Coins if you get lucky with the Platinum Players pulled.

If you’re looking to focus on making plays and saving some Points, there’s an option to get just the Offense BND Starter Team Pack. This is half the price of the Jumbo Starter Team Bundle, available for 2,300 Points. This pack contains 13x Offensive 78-84 OVR Players. At least 6 of these will be Elites. The pack also contains an 82 OVR QB Joe Burrow and an 81 OVR WR DeVonta Smith. The other positions give Madden fans the selection of 1 of 2 players. Each player is BND and quicksells for 25 Training.

It’s also important to note that the Jumbo Starter Team Bundle can only be purchased once. However, the Offense BND Starter Team Pack and the Defense BND Starter Team Pack can be purchased three times each.

Best Pack to Earn Coins

Platinum Players can quicksell for an insane amount of Coins. The highest value we’ve seen in our gameplay so far is 77,000. Buying the Platinum Pack in Madden 25 can net you lots of Coins, which can be used to get the exact players you want in Ultimate Team in Auctions. Purchasing the pack several times will net additional rewards. Each time you purchase a Platinum Pack, it works toward raising the quality and quantity of items found in the next Platinum Pack. However, the tiers do get more expensive. Even still, its worth purchasing several of this Pack, especially if you have Points from your pre-order edition.

Best Pack to Buy With Coins

With all the Coins you can net from Quickselling Platinums, purchase the 70+ OVR Pack. This pack can be purchased 5 times at 9,500 Coins each, and includes 5x 70+ OVR Players. Having an abundance of these players will allow you to start building out sets, which unlock better players.

And those are the best Packs to buy in MUT to build a Madden NFL 25 Ultimate Team.

