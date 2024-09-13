Best Skills for All 13 Outlaws in Wild Bastards

Each Outlaw in Wild Bastards has their own strengths and weaknesses against certain types of enemies. Here are the best skills for every Outlaw in Wild Bastards.

Recommended Videos

All Outlaws in Wild Bastards and the Best Skills To Unlock

Upon obtaining an Ace card for them while exploring a planet, you will also be able to level up your Outlaw and choose one of three skills. Here’s what we recommend.

Billy

Billy the Cthulhu kid is a great all around choice to bring into a showdown with you. His weapons, called The Twins, are two rapid-firing pistols that can shred enemies quickly. His stunt grants him Rapid Fire, the ability to shoot all his ammo almost at once for massive splash damage. However, Billy has relatively low health and it takes him a while to reload, so careful positioning and use of cover is required.

Strengths: Good against all types of enemies, though watch out for shielded Yellowbellies.

Best Skills: Quick (faster reload), Deadly (higher damage)

Casino

Casino the gambling robot is one of the best choices for close-range combat in the game. His weapon, The Kicker .00, is a close-range shotgun that will have a random bonus effect each showdown, such as double ammo or a narrower spread. His Roulette stunt allows him to kill one random enemy on the map—and yes, it works against the Chastes. Be careful not to let him get swarmed by smaller foes.

Strengths: Bring Casino against a handful of high powered enemies like Ironclads to make use of Roulette.

Best Skills: Bulletproof (armor), Bookkeeper (extra Cramm)

Fletch

Bows in first-person shooters are always fun, and Fletch’s Tempus Fugit is no different. It’s great at picking off enemies from range, but once Fletch gets swarmed, it’s best to switch to another character like Casino or Preach. Her stunt Arrow Storm can wipe out entire squads of enemies if used from a high vantage point, making her a potent choice. She has skills that turn enemies to your side and deal extra damage to Chasteners. Do keep in mind her bow takes a while to draw.

Strengths: Against Chastes and a handful of powerful enemies, not swarms.

Best Skills: Mind Modifier (turn enemies into allies), Spot Weakness (extra damage to Chasteners)

Hopalong

This lassoing lizard is one of the most unique Outlaws. Hopalong’s Laser Lariat is great against cleaning up enemies but terrible against mobs. Consider using his stunt Whip Crack to stun enemies before switching to a character like The Judge to pick them off. You can also use Hopalong to move around quickly before switching to Casino to deal close-range damage. While Hopalong isn’t the best in battle, he has a lot of utility on the planet map as he can move farther than most.

Strengths: Bring Hopalong to defeat Porcupines or to clean up for another Outlaw. He’s also great for moving around the map.

Best Skills: Fast Rider (extra planet movement), Deadly (extra damage)

Kaboom

This gaseous, dynamite-throwing cowboy is great against foes that like to hide in cover, as he can throw his Boom Rod dynamite overtop of it. Furthermore, Kaboom comes with a lot of damage resistance, making him a great partner for a more fragile character like Roswell, especially as his stunt grants him 10 seconds of invisibility, allowing you to reposition. However, he does very poorly against swarms of enemies because throwing dynamite takes a bit too long.

Strengths: Bring Kaboom against Yellowbellies or as a partner for a squishier Outlaw.

Best Skills: Vaporous (damage resistance), Shredder (armor damage)

Preach

This gatling-gun-wielding religious fanatic is one of the best Outlaws in the game. Her Sermon .58 takes a second to wind up, but once it does, no enemy in the game can stand before her for long. It pairs well with her stunt, called Damnation, which heals her every time she does damage. Furthermore, she has utility where she can heal herself and her partner after every showdown, making her someone you’ll want to bring with you as much as possible.

Strengths: All around great against most enemies.

Best Skills: Healer (heal after showdown), Retribution (reflect damage)

Rawhide

Rawhide is a unique character that’s hard to get a grasp on. Its weapon, Ol’ Yeller, can bypass shields and energy walls, yet its rather poor damage output makes it risky to use out in the open. Rawhide’s stunt Call of the Wild will turn critter-type enemies into friends, but it’s best used against Grizzlies and Porcupines rather than Kyotes. Rawhide is a great backup partner for these reasons but shouldn’t be sent into a showdown solo.

Strengths: Bring Rawhide against Yellowbellies and strong critters.

Best Skills: Kyote Whisperer (extra allies at start of showdown), Shooter (extra ammo)

Related: 6 Things You Need To Know about Metaphor: Refantazio Ahead of Launch

Roswell

Roswell the alien is an all-around great pick for most fights, as his weapon, the Meson Ray, can shred most foes quite quickly. However, he has low health, so be sure to pick up some armor for him either through skills or mods. His stunt Blast Off is great for both repositioning and defeating lots of enemies at once, as he’ll leap into the air and drop on foes several times.

Strengths: Against most enemies that do not bypass armor.

Best Skills: Bulletproof (extra armor), Leaper (higher jumps)

Sarge

Sarge’s Retirer 10MM is the definition of an all-around weapon, making him a great choice against literally every type of enemy. He also has a passive ability that allows him to see enemy locations, making him an even better pick against Cluster Blasters that turn invisible and Assassins that can vanish. His stunt Fortify will give him a front-facing shield that can reflect most types of damage.

Strengths: Great against all enemies, especially Cluster Blasters and Assassins

Best Skills: Shredder (extra armor damage), Slayer (extra critical hit damage)

Smoky

As you’d expect of a man permanently on fire, Smoky sets everything aflame with his Skinnin’ Sauce finger pistol. This is great against hordes of Kyotes or other lower-level enemies, as he adds a buildup of burning damage and spreads out fire to keep them at bay. Smoky’s Cookout stunt, however, is where he shines, setting three nearby enemies on the map on fire even if he can’t see them. Don’t leave him alone against high-powered enemies like the Chastes however, as his burning damage takes a while to build up.

Strengths: Area denial against small enemies, setting damage over time.

Best Skills: Panic (enemies flee), Shooter (extra ammo)

Spider Rosa

Spider Rosa is likely the first Outlaw you’ll play with and she’s a good one. Her Las Calaveras .45 weapons and extra spidery arms allow her to keep reloading, meaning you won’t have to stop shooting if you manage your shots wisely. This in turn makes her great against swarms of Kyotes or low-level bandits. Her stunt is one of the best in the game, throwing out a Decoy that will distract almost all enemies, allowing her or a partner like The Judge to take advantage.

Strengths: Against swarms of critters or low-level bandits like Gunhands.

Best Skills: Magnum (extra damage and shot spread), Shooter (extra ammo)

Spike

This punk rock Outlaw is one of the more unique on the Wild Bastards crew. He throws knives called Man Openers that always score a critical hit, making him vital against Porcupines that will not shoot quills if hit with a critical. Despite having a short range, a kill with a Man Opener will turn Spike invisible for five seconds, allowing him to reposition. His Hack Security stunt is also vital against Gunbuckets or Jackboxes. He does, however, struggle against armored opponents.

Strengths: Bring Spike against Porcupines or large amounts of security.

Best Skills: Strong (increases knife throw distance), Shredder (extra armor damage)

The Judge

The Judge with his Verdict .50 is the sniper of Wild Bastards. Each critical hit The Judge gets builds up a charge that leads to an automatic kill, making him great against the toughest enemies. However, he has relatively low health and abysmal reload speed so keep him away from large amounts of foes. To help with this, his stunt Judgement Time slows down time for 10 seconds, allowing him to clean up a bunch of headshots.

Strengths: Against Chastes, other powerful foes – from a distance.

Best Skills: Snapshot (fast reload), Double Jeopardy (extra damage during stunt)

Wild Bastards is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy