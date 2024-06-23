Whether you’re a Sonic the Hedgehog fan or you’re buying for someone who is, there’s plenty of Sonic merchandise available. That includes some awesome plushies, which is why we’ve rounded up the 14 best Sonic the Hedgehog plush toys for 2024.

14 Best Sonic Plush Toys For 2024

Sonic the Hedgehog has been around for over thirty years, and, for a while, it used to be that all there was in the way of soft Sonic toys was Sonic and Tails. But now, there are plushies available of virtually every Sonic character you can think of. Yes, even villainous Doctor Robotnik/Eggman.

With so much to choose from, we’ve picked out the 14 best Sonic plush toys for 2024, so you can get the most snuggle for your money.

It might seem odd to see Knuckles without his trademark white fists, but it’s a small price to pay for this awesome-looking Knuckles Squishmallow. At 8 inches of Knuckles, he’s just the right size to perch on your office desk and intimidate anyone who asks you to do something.

Admittedly, you might get some funny looks hugging this plush toy, but the Sega Genesis/Mega Drive was many gamers’ introduction to the blue blur. This plush replica comes complete with an accurate, if squishier, copy of the Sega Genesis Sonic the Hedgehog cartridge. And, while it doesn’t actually work, it’ll still cost you a good $200 less than Sega’s blink-and-they’re-gone mini consoles.

Sega may have sidelined Silver somewhat, but that’s no reason for you to forget about this hedgehog from the future. This 13″ plush toy will serve as a constant reminder of the coolness of their design, and that Team Sonic didn’t just decide to palette-swap the blue speedster. Probably.

What if Sonic … but chonkier? That seems to have been the thinking behind this odd but still appealing plush. It’s a squat, almost Super-Deformed version of Sonic the Hedgehog. Or maybe Baby Sonic depending on how you look at it.

Often the subject of some slightly suspect fan art, Rouge the Bat is the Sonicverse’s villain-with-a-heart, Catwoman meets Lara Croft meets … well, a bat. And now you can own an adorable 21 inch plush of her — wings, ears, and all.

In a shocking design oversight, this Shadow the Hedgehog plush doesn’t come with a stuffed motorbike or even a plush gun. But that aside, it nails the look, expression included, of Sonic the Hedgehog’s edgier cousin. So if Sonic looks out of place alongside your Nightmare at Christmas toys, this is the guy to go for.

Oh sure, Sonic the Hedgehog gets all the press and leading roles, but can he fish? No, which is why Big the Cat deserves his own plush toy. This plush doesn’t come with best friend Froggy, but he does have his own fishing pole, which’ll be familiar to any Sonic Adventure fan.

I’m going to sidestep the whole Eggman/Robotnik argument, but there’s no denying this plush of Sonic’s arch-nemesis, modeled off his 2000s look, is pretty excellent. Though if you’re a fan of old-school Ro— … er, Eggman, there’s also one of his classic look too.

Guzzling rings like Cheetos, Super Sonic is by far the best of Sonic the Hedgehog’s incarnations. Yes, that includes you, Sonic the Werehog. So celebrate this fact with this 6-inch Super Sonic plush, complete with red eyes that see right into your soul.

Awww … look at this cute Amy Rose plush! It’s almost enough to forget that she’s on the verge of becoming Sonic the Hedgehog’s stalker, bringing her massive Harley Quinn-style mallet with it. Buy one just so you can put it on the same shelf as Sonic and watch as it moves closer every time your back is turned.

Tails “Miles” Prower (think about that for a second) is Sonic’s best pal and, with his two-tailed flying ability, has pulled Sonic’s fat out of the fire on several occasions. Now, with this plush, you can make up for letting him die again and again in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Introduced in Sonic Adventure, the Chao are strange but cute little sprite creatures, and with this plush, you can have them sitting on your shelf. Don’t worry, they won’t breed. Probably.

There are plenty of Sonic the Hedgehog plush toys of Sonic himself, but what makes this one so great is that it’s based on his original incarnation. Forget his later incarnations, including the one with teeth, this is who you were playing as if you grew up with Sonic on the Sega Genesis.

