Best Sorceress Builds for Path of Exile 2

When it comes to women wielding spells, Path of Exile 2 is here to give players options. Two options, to be precise, with distinct Witch and Sorceress classes on offer. If you’re going the Sorceress path, here’s how to make the most of your elemental magic.

Recommended Videos

How to Build a Sorceress in PoE2

The Sorceress uses elemental spells in Path of Exile 2, and players will want to focus on finding an ideal combination that lets them deal damage without getting squished due to low defense and HP.

Prioritize a solid rotation of spells that will help deal damage and take out enemies quickly to help make up for that low defense. It’s also a good idea to point some early Skill Points into Passives that increase spell damage.

Keep in mind that you can equip both a staff and a wand, unlocking additional spells without spending Uncut Skill Gems. This can help you try out some different combos before you commit.

Best Sorceress Skill Combinations

As you level up and gain new abilities in Path of Exile 2, more options will be available to help you strengthen your Sorceress build. To that end, we’re offering some tips for early- and mid-game spell combos.

Best Early Game Sorceress Skill Combo

Screenshot by The Escapist

Early on, you’ll want to deal enough damage to survive – and keep your enemies at bay.

I’ve had success with combining Flame Wall and Spark to deal damage at a distance and wall off large groups of enemies. Sparks deal extra damage when they go through the Flame Wall, so you can cull the forces as they approach.

Similarly, Ice Nova can do well with slowing down foes, giving you time to dodge and deal damage.

Best Mid-Game Sorceress Skill Combo

As you level up and unlock stronger skills, the following skills rotation is ideal to maximize damage as a Path of Exile 2 Sorceress. Ice spells build up cold, slowing and even freezing enemies, while fire and lightning deal AOE damage.

Skill Skill Gem Requirement Level Requirement Effect(s) Flame Wall Level 1 Level 1 Wall of flames deals fire damage



Projectiles deal extra damage Frostbolt Level 3 Level 6 Icy projectile chills ground & deals cold damage



Icy explosion when colliding with obstacles Orb of Storms Level 3 Level 6 Electric orb shoots chain lightning at enemies Cold Snap Level 5 Level 14 Shatters frozen enemies & nearby Frostbolt orbs, dealing mass damage

As you level up, you’ll also be able to unlock more Passives. In early to mid-game as a Path of Exile 2 Sorceress, put points into beefing up spell attack damage and increasing your mana. You can respec your skill points, but it will cost you, so choose wisely.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Which Sorceress Ascendancy to Choose

In Act II, players can unlock the Ascendancy sub-class feature by completing the Trial of the Sekhemas. At this point, you’re leaning into your late-game build by choosing which of the two currently available Sorceress Ascendancies to focus on. Here are the key traits and differences to help you choose, based on how you want to play.

Stormweaver

This Ascendancy lets players truly lean into lightning elemental spells, making electrical spells more powerful. Other elemental spells will also start doling out shock damage, making your Sorceress a master of AOE damage.

This is a great choice for players who enjoy the elemental magic of the Sorceress class and who want to maintain a similar vibe at higher levels.

Chronomancer

If combat moves too fast for you, the Chronomancer Ascendancy will mix up the Sorceress playbook by letting you control time with spells like Time Freeze, Temporal Rift, etc.

This is a great choice for players who want to get more into melee combat as a Sorceress, as slowing and stopping your enemies allows you to more safely get close. It can be trickier to play but rewarding once you get used to the change-up from dishing out elemental damage in earlier gameplay.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy