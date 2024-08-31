Image Credit: Bethesda
SVD weapon Inspect in Black Ops 6.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Best SVD Loadout in Black Ops 6

The Dragunov special.
Dan Wenerowicz
Published: Aug 31, 2024 04:02 am

Semi-automatic sniper rifles are always a hit-or-miss class in Call of Duty, but with the right set up, the Black Ops 6 SVD can be a damage monster on the map. To help you get one-shot kills with ease, this loadout guide will cover all the attachments and perks you need for the perfect sniper.

Best SVD Loadout in BO6

SVD class setup in the Black Ops 6 menus.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

The main goal of this SVD build is to maximize the bullet velocity of each shot while retaining some speed. We want to make sure that the bullets are traveling as fast as possible when compared to other weapons. Unlike semi-auto rifles in some of the other games, the SVD has a high potential to kill players with one shot to the chest, which is incredibly forgiving. Mix that with a bit of extra damage range and we have a great sniper recipe.

You can see the best loadout for the SVD in BO6 below:

  • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
  • Comb: Ergonomic Riser
  • Stock: Combat Stock
  • Fire Mods: 7.62x54mmR Overpressured
  • Muzzle: Muzzled Brake

One of the attachments you can swap out if you need to is the Muzzled Brake. I have it for a bit of extra control that helps recenter the scope after the initial shot. However, some players will hate the default scope and you can use that slot for a better sight. If it’s going to help you hit the target, then a new scope is always a better idea.

Best Class for the SVD in BO6

After the attachments are set for our sniper, the next step is to choose the perks and equipment we need. Most classes in the game share the same effective perks and the SVD is no different. You can find everything included in the class below.

Perks

  • Perk 1: Ghost
  • Perk 2: Dexterity
  • Perk 3: Double Time

Field Upgrades

  • Trophy System

Secondary

  • GS45

Equipment

  • Stim Shot
  • Frag

And that’s all there is to build the perfect loadout for the SVD. If you want a sniper that has a bit more punch at the cost of fire rate, then the LR 7.62 might be the weapon for you. Just prepare to make your shots count.

Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25.

