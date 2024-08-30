Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via Activision
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best LR 7.62 Loadout in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 06:12 pm

The current top dog in the sniper rifle category of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the LR 7.62. It’s a classic bolt-action sniper that can deal a ton of damage at any range, but the LR 7.62 still needs a specific loadout to dominate BO6 lobbies.

Recommended Videos

Best LR 7.62 Loadout in BO6

Even though the LR 7.62 is a bolt-action sniper, its default mobility is quite solid, making it a terrific all-around choice for quickscopers and long-range snipers alike. All you have to do is hit an upper-body shot to kill an enemy at most ranges, so you don’t need to increase much in the way of damage range with its loadout. This way, you can focus on increasing other stats, such as mobility, fire rate, and bullet velocity.

You can see the best LR 7.62 loadout in BO6 below:

  • Barrel: Reinforced Barrel
  • Underbarrel: Ranger Handguard
  • Rear Grip: Ergonomic Grip
  • Stock: Infiltrator Grip
  • Fire Mods: Rapid Fire
LR 7.62 Loadout in BO6

It should be noted here that Rapid Fire isn’t unlocked on the LR 7.62 until weapon level 42, which takes an extremely long time to reach. During that time, I suggest equipping an Extended Mag or Laser to fill out the fifth attachment slot on the loadout. Regardless of that, though, this loadout for the LR 7.62 adds as much mobility as possible while also improving damage range and bullet velocity.

Related: How To Weapon Inspect in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

Best Class For the LR 7.62 in BO6

After selecting all of your attachments, you can move on to picking the recommended class items for a sniper in BO6. This includes your perks, equipment, Field Upgrade, and secondary weapon.

Perks

  • Perk 1: Ghost
  • Perk 2: Gung-Ho
  • Perk 3: Double Time

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System

Equipment

  • Stim Shot
  • Semtex

Secondary Weapon

  • 9mm PM

Once everything on your loadout has been set, your LR 7.62 is ready to head into a multiplayer match of BO6. While you’ll want to keep engagements to mid-range for the most part, the sniper is more than capable at quickscoping. If you want to change things up in another match, check out my guide on the best Jackal PDW loadout, which is arguably the top SMG in multiplayer.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.
twitter