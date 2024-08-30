Best LR 7.62 Loadout in Black Ops 6 (BO6)

The current top dog in the sniper rifle category of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the LR 7.62. It’s a classic bolt-action sniper that can deal a ton of damage at any range, but the LR 7.62 still needs a specific loadout to dominate BO6 lobbies.

Best LR 7.62 Loadout in BO6

Even though the LR 7.62 is a bolt-action sniper, its default mobility is quite solid, making it a terrific all-around choice for quickscopers and long-range snipers alike. All you have to do is hit an upper-body shot to kill an enemy at most ranges, so you don’t need to increase much in the way of damage range with its loadout. This way, you can focus on increasing other stats, such as mobility, fire rate, and bullet velocity.

You can see the best LR 7.62 loadout in BO6 below:

Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Ranger Handguard

: Ranger Handguard Rear Grip : Ergonomic Grip

: Ergonomic Grip Stock : Infiltrator Grip

: Infiltrator Grip Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

It should be noted here that Rapid Fire isn’t unlocked on the LR 7.62 until weapon level 42, which takes an extremely long time to reach. During that time, I suggest equipping an Extended Mag or Laser to fill out the fifth attachment slot on the loadout. Regardless of that, though, this loadout for the LR 7.62 adds as much mobility as possible while also improving damage range and bullet velocity.

Best Class For the LR 7.62 in BO6

After selecting all of your attachments, you can move on to picking the recommended class items for a sniper in BO6. This includes your perks, equipment, Field Upgrade, and secondary weapon.

Perks

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Gung-Ho

Perk 3: Double Time

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

Equipment

Stim Shot

Semtex

Secondary Weapon

9mm PM

Once everything on your loadout has been set, your LR 7.62 is ready to head into a multiplayer match of BO6. While you’ll want to keep engagements to mid-range for the most part, the sniper is more than capable at quickscoping. If you want to change things up in another match, check out my guide on the best Jackal PDW loadout, which is arguably the top SMG in multiplayer.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is live now, and the full game releases on October 25, 2024.

