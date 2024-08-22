Black Myth: Wukong ‘Required: Sterness of Stone’ Explained

During the early stages of Chapter 2 in Black Myth: Wukong, you’ll come across a Tally that requires the “Sterness of Stone” to activate. If you have no idea where to go, here’s how to find the Sterness of Stone in Black Myth: Wukong.

What Is the Sterness of Stone

The Sterness of Stone is a mask that’s actually a part of a set in Black Myth: Wukong. The other mask, the Keeness of Tiger, is used at another Tally to open a secret area in Chapter 2. That secret area is located at the arena where you fight the King of Flowing Sands and the Second Rat Prince. The first Tally you’ll come across that relates to this secret area is right beyond the Tiger Vanguard’s bloody arena.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After you defeat the Tiger Vanguard, which is certainly no walk in the park, you can access the Tally located at the foot of the statue at the top of the stairs in the arena. If you try to use the Tally, you’ll get the message that says “Required: Sterness of Stone.”

How To Find the Sterness of Stone

To find the Sterness of Stone in Black Myth: Wukong, you’ll have to make your way further into Chapter 2 until you come across the Stone Vanguard. This boss is located after the Tiger Acolyte boss on the bridge. The Stone Vanguard is another tough and tanky opponent but defeating it rewards you with the Sterness of Stone. Alternatively, defeating the Tiger Vanguard rewards you with the Keeness of Tiger, which you can use to activate the Tally in the Stone Vanguard’s arena.

Defeating the Stone Vanguard has its rewards. Screenshot by The Escapist

With the Sterness of Stone, head back to the Tiger Vanguard’s arena and use the Tally. If you used the Tally requiring the Keeness of Tiger, then you’ll be able to access the secret area way back at the King of Flowing Sands and Second Rat Prince’s arena. This arena is located in the Valley of Despair, so head to a Keeper’s Shrine to fast travel there and unlock the door that awaits you.

Black Myth: Wukong is available to play now.

