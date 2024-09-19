Blue Box Chapter 165 Release Date Confirmed

Blue Box continues to excel as a romance and sports manga that fully develops every character in the supporting cast. The latest chapter provides more context and background for Haruto Yusa, a first-year student on the badminton team. So, when can we expect Blue Box Chapter 165 to come out?

Recommended Videos

When Does Blue Box Chapter 165 Come Out?

Blue Box Chapter 165 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 22, 2024. If you want to read the latest chapter of the romance sports manga the second it drops online, below you can find a list of release dates based on various time zones:

Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, September 22, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, September 22, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, September 22, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

Blue Box is available to read on the Manga+ and Viz Media websites. The three latest chapters are available to read at any given time, meaning you’ll have three weeks to read this newest chapter without any cost. However, a paid subscription for either service is required to read the series from the beginning, starting at $2.99 a month.

Related: Blue Box Anime Release Window, Trailer, Cast, and More

What Happens In Blue Box Chapter 164?

Blue Box Chapter 164 entirely focuses on Haruto Yusa and how much he struggles to be in the shadow of his older brother. The manga continues to do an excellent job of creating a whole new depth to characters and creating new relationships out of it, especially as Haruto bonds with Hina as they discuss being seen as the person you are.

Blue Box will only continue to grow in popularity, with a brand new anime adaptation on the way and the manga still ongoing. Hopefully, Haruto’s friendship with Hina will continue to grow and evolve as the series adds layers and new interpersonal dynamics to the main cast.

So, Blue Box Chapter 165 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy