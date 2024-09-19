Image Credit: Bethesda
Haruto in Blue Box Chapter 164
Blue Box Chapter 165 Release Date Confirmed

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 03:07 pm

Blue Box continues to excel as a romance and sports manga that fully develops every character in the supporting cast. The latest chapter provides more context and background for Haruto Yusa, a first-year student on the badminton team. So, when can we expect Blue Box Chapter 165 to come out?

When Does Blue Box Chapter 165 Come Out?

Blue Box Chapter 165 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 22, 2024. If you want to read the latest chapter of the romance sports manga the second it drops online, below you can find a list of release dates based on various time zones:

  • Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:00 AM EST
  • Sunday, September 22, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Sunday, September 22, 2024, 9:00 AM MST
  • Sunday, September 22, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

Blue Box is available to read on the Manga+ and Viz Media websites. The three latest chapters are available to read at any given time, meaning you’ll have three weeks to read this newest chapter without any cost. However, a paid subscription for either service is required to read the series from the beginning, starting at $2.99 a month.

What Happens In Blue Box Chapter 164?

Haruto and Hina talking in Blue Box

Blue Box Chapter 164 entirely focuses on Haruto Yusa and how much he struggles to be in the shadow of his older brother. The manga continues to do an excellent job of creating a whole new depth to characters and creating new relationships out of it, especially as Haruto bonds with Hina as they discuss being seen as the person you are.

Blue Box will only continue to grow in popularity, with a brand new anime adaptation on the way and the manga still ongoing. Hopefully, Haruto’s friendship with Hina will continue to grow and evolve as the series adds layers and new interpersonal dynamics to the main cast.

So, Blue Box Chapter 165 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

