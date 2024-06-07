Brock From Vanderpump Rules’ Kids, Explained

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 introduced the world to Brock Davies, a personal trainer and Aussie rugby player who was the boyfriend of co-star Scheana Shay. Brock has since proven to be more than simply eye candy, openly speaking about the complexities of his relationship with his children.

Brock’s Troubled Relationship With His Kids

From the very beginning, Brock Davies proved to be very different from what is typically seen (and now expected) from reality stars. Although he is undeniably handsome, he doesn’t come across as the least bit arrogant and has a boyish charm that likely stems from his Mormon upbringing.

Brock has also been open about his troubled relationship with his children, Eli and Winter, who currently reside with his ex-wife and their stepfather in Australia. In his very first season on Vanderpump Rules (which aired in 2021), Brock revealed that he had not seen his children in four years.

Brock has also opened up about his relationship with his ex, stating that they were young, and he became a father at the tender age of 20 (he is now 34 years old, making at least one of his children a teenager). When discussing his ex, Brock always remains classy, never mentioning her by name but nonetheless admitting that they shared a toxic relationship that included an unfortunate instance of domestic abuse. Brock has since learned from the experience, shedding tears over not being a part of his children’s lives. He has further stated that his kids aren’t quite ready to restart their relationship with him, and he would rather be patient than legally press the issue.

Brock’s New Relationship With Scheana Shay

Brock Davies appears to have found a new reason to be happy in his relationship with Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Shay, and their life together has hands down been one of the most feel-good elements of the show. Viewers have been treated to witnessing the couple grow together, with Season 10 featuring their much-touted wedding in Cancun.

Brock and Scheana welcomed their first child, Summer Moon, into the world in April 2021, and the recently concluded Vanderpump Rules Season 11 adorably chronicled their new journey together. Although his relationship with his older children is fraught with complexities, Brock’s loving nature shines through in his life with his new wife and daughter, much to the delight of his fans.

Vanderpump Rules Seasons 1-11 originally aired on Bravo and can now be viewed on various streaming platforms.

