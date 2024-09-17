The Sewing Pokemon Sewaddle is an adorable little bug-type that even Misty couldn’t be too scared of. This Gen 5 Pokemon has been available in Pokemon GO since 2020, but can you catch a Shiny Sewaddle in the mobile game?

Can Sewaddle Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image via The Pokemon Company

Yes, Sewaddle can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. Its Shiny version is pretty subtle, with a bluer tint to its leaves and a slightly greener body. This is a relatively rare Shiny Pokemon, making it a good one to add to your Shiny Hunting list.

Players will have a boosted chance to catch one during Sewaddle Community Day on October 5, 2024. The Community Day event lasts from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, so mark your calendars!

What Is Sewaddle’s Evolution and Can It Be Shiny?

Image via The Pokemon Company

On its first evolution, Sewaddle becomes Swadloon. You will need 25 Sewaddle Candies to evolve it – no Buddy Evolution tasks required.

For Sewaddle’s second evolution, Swadloon evolves into Leavanny using 100 Pokemon candies.

Image via The Pokemon Company

Like most Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO, evolving a Shiny Sewaddle will result in a Shiny Swadloon and Shiny Leavanny. So, if you want to complete the set, you’ll need three Shiny Sewaddle to start.

How To Catch Shiny Sewaddle in Pokemon Go

Sewaddle does spawn in the wild, though it’s fairly rare.

Your best bet for Shiny Hunting Sewaddle in Pokemon GO will be Sewaddle Community Day on October 5. During this event, Sewaddle will spawn much more frequently in the wild. In addition, you’ll be able to get Field Research tasks that lead to even more Sewaddle encounters.

Althoguh Shiny odds themselves aren’t boosted during Community Day, the sheer number of Sewaddle you’ll be able to encounter make it much easier to snag a Shiny one.

After Community Day, you can still catch Shiny Sewaddle, though it will be harder. As a Grass and Bug-type Pokemon, however, players can raise their chances for this wild spawn slightly. Use a Mossy Lure Module on a PokeStop to attract Grass-type Pokemon, and you just might be able to find a Shiny Sewaddle.

