Can You Import College Football 25 Data Into Madden 25? Draft Classes & Road to Glory, Explained

With two football games, College Football 25 and Madden 25, coming out this year, fans want to know how much overlap there’s going to be. Well, here’s everything to know about importing College Football 25 data into Madden 25, including information about draft classes and Road to Glory.

Recommended Videos

Madden players have been stuck using fake draft classes or ones they’ve created themselves for years. With College Football 25, they were hoping things were going to change with full rosters of collegiate teams being available. However, the powers that be at EA Sports haven’t figured that one out yet, so you will be unable to transfer College Football 25 draft classes into Madden 25.

The one silver lining in this is that since college rosters will be handy, creating a draft class will be pretty simple. All you will have to do is transfer all of the stats and measurements manually. It’s not a perfect fix, but it’s much easier than creating them out of thin air.

Related: Best Recruiting Methods in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode

Draft classes may not be in the cards this year, but a gamer’s Road to Glory player will be able to make the jump to Madden 25. College Football 25‘s Road to Glory is esentially a career mode, simulating the career of a college football player. Once you feel like you’ve done enough in college, you can transfer your player to Madden 25 and start building a legacy in the NFL. Take your player far enough, and they me able to unseat Tom Brady as the GOAT of the sport.

And that’s whether you can import College Football 25 data into Madden 25, including information about draft classes and Road to Glory.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy