Image Credit: Bethesda
Run Away From Me Manhwa Panels
Video Games
Can You Read Run Away, From Me Online?

Burair Noor
Published: Sep 11, 2024 03:02 pm

If you crave fierce emotions, complex relationships, and a tragic story with an irresistible yet dangerous prince, then Run Away, From Me might have sparked your interest. But is Run Away, From Me available to read online?

Is Run Away, From Me Available To Read Online?

Daphne stares at the viewer, surrounded by an incandescent light, while in the next panel the princes strides, offering a side panel of his face

At the time of this writing, the series Run Away, From Me isn’t available to read in English. It was published in Korean, and time will tell whether or not we’ll get that much coveted English translation.

What Is Run Away, From Me About?

Run Away, From Me follows the tale of Daphne. Once the pampered daughter of the emperor’s mistress, Daphne only knew a life of luxury and privilege until she dared to draw the wrath of the emperor. Now living life like a servant, stripped of all her status, Daphne discovers how cold the world can be. 

In this dark and hostile world, the only flicker of hope for her was the Crown Prince Asherad—a man of ethereal beauty and irresistible charm. Returning from war, Asherad was admired and revered. His mere presence drew everyone’s fascination and obedience.

As for Daphne, Asherad was the only source of warmth and kindness she felt in the world. But behind his green eyes and beautiful hair was a merciless man who’d grown obsessed with her. Anytime anyone got too close to Daphne Asherad would murder them. Hence the title Run Away, From Me.

If Run Away from Me is to your tastes, consider adding Try Begging Me to your read list. It’s the same genre but darker and more psychological.

run away from me
Burair Noor
Burair is a freelance writer at The Escapist where he covers content related to games, anime/manga, TV shows and movies.