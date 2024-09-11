Can You Read Run Away, From Me Online?

If you crave fierce emotions, complex relationships, and a tragic story with an irresistible yet dangerous prince, then Run Away, From Me might have sparked your interest. But is Run Away, From Me available to read online?

Recommended Videos

Is Run Away, From Me Available To Read Online?

At the time of this writing, the series Run Away, From Me isn’t available to read in English. It was published in Korean, and time will tell whether or not we’ll get that much coveted English translation.

What Is Run Away, From Me About?

Run Away, From Me follows the tale of Daphne. Once the pampered daughter of the emperor’s mistress, Daphne only knew a life of luxury and privilege until she dared to draw the wrath of the emperor. Now living life like a servant, stripped of all her status, Daphne discovers how cold the world can be.

In this dark and hostile world, the only flicker of hope for her was the Crown Prince Asherad—a man of ethereal beauty and irresistible charm. Returning from war, Asherad was admired and revered. His mere presence drew everyone’s fascination and obedience.

As for Daphne, Asherad was the only source of warmth and kindness she felt in the world. But behind his green eyes and beautiful hair was a merciless man who’d grown obsessed with her. Anytime anyone got too close to Daphne Asherad would murder them. Hence the title Run Away, From Me.

If Run Away from Me is to your tastes, consider adding Try Begging Me to your read list. It’s the same genre but darker and more psychological.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy