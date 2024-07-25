Can You Upgrade From the Xbox One/PS4 Version of 7 Days to Die?

Zombie sandbox 7 Days to Die 1.0 – Console Edition is out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but what if you already bought the PS4 or Xbox One version in 2016? Can you upgrade from the Xbox One or PS4 version of 7 Days to Die? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Is There a Free Upgrade For the Xbox One or PS4 version of 7 Days to Die?

There is no upgrade, free or otherwise, for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of 7 Days to Die. Unlike the PC version which is receiving a free upgrade, and has been upgraded steadily since its release, the Xbox One and Playstation 4 console editions were basically abandoned and haven’t been updated in seven years. They’ve since been delisted.

However, if you bought the PS4/Xbox One version of 7 Days to Die digitally, you’ll get a 25% discount off the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. This discount should be applied automatically, provided you’re logged in with the same account you bought it with.

So if you’re not seeing the discount, don’t buy until you do. The discount will be available for 30 days from launch, up until August 24th.

If, on the other hand, you bought the game on disc, you’re out of luck. You won’t get any kind of discount from the disc version.

It’s not a good look for a developer to put out a version of a game and just abandon it, but the situation with 7 Days to Die is a bit more complicated than that.

The Xbox One/PlayStation 4 version of 7 Days to Die were published by the former Telltale Games, the one that went out of business, not the current, new one. They published it digitally and physically but didn’t mention that it was a Steam Early Access title.

If you think that sounds a little shady, you’re right. Telltale Games did the same thing with Stranded Deep, though that game was in a better state and has since received some updates. The Fun Pimps didn’t develop the console version, they sold the rights to Telltale, who got developer Iron Galaxy to produce the ports.

However, then Telltale Games went bankrupt. The Fun Pimps were able to negotiate/buy back the console rights but it exhausted the money they could have spent on updates. And back in 2019, when they posted that update, they were still focusing on the PC version.

So, the answer to can you upgrade from the Xbox One or PS4 version of 7 Days to Die is no. But if you’ve bought it digitally you’ll get a 25% discount off the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version. However, not everyone is happy with 7 Days to Die 1.0’s release and road map.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy