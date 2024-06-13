Cassette Beasts Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 13, 2024 We added more codes!

It’s Pokémon, but from the seventies! The name of the game is simple: create a custom character, explore a magical world, defeat beasts, and trap them inside your obsolete recording medium. Since you’ll encounter quite challenging enemies along the way, these Cassette Beasts codes will help you trounce them.

All Cassette Beasts Codes List

Active Cassette Beasts Codes

ANNIVERSARY : Use for an Electric Bootleg Pombomb (New)

: Use for an Electric Bootleg Pombomb BARKLEY: Use for a Frosty Bootleg (New)

Expired Cassette Beasts Codes

show more UNDYINLOVE

HOLIDAYS

SUMMERTIME

VALENTINES

HALLOWEEN show less

How to Redeem Codes in Cassette Beasts

Redeeming codes in Cassette Beasts is easier than you think. Follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Cassette Beasts on the platform of your choice. Approach the mailbox (1) and interact with it. When prompted, press Yes to open the code redemption window. (Image 2) Input your code into the Enter Code text field (2). Press the Submit button to receive the rewards.

