Cassette Beasts title screen
Codes

Cassette Beasts Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 13, 2024 10:14 am

Updated: June 13, 2024

We added more codes!

It’s Pokémon, but from the seventies! The name of the game is simple: create a custom character, explore a magical world, defeat beasts, and trap them inside your obsolete recording medium. Since you’ll encounter quite challenging enemies along the way, these Cassette Beasts codes will help you trounce them.

All Cassette Beasts Codes List

Active Cassette Beasts Codes

  • ANNIVERSARY: Use for an Electric Bootleg Pombomb (New)
  • BARKLEY: Use for a Frosty Bootleg (New)

Expired Cassette Beasts Codes

UNDYINLOVE
HOLIDAYS
SUMMERTIME
VALENTINES
HALLOWEEN 

How to Redeem Codes in Cassette Beasts

Redeeming codes in Cassette Beasts is easier than you think. Follow the steps below:

  • Cassette Beasts mailbox inside the Gramophone Cafe
  • Cassette Beasts mailbox code prompt
  • Cassette Beast Enter Code window
  1. Launch Cassette Beasts on the platform of your choice.
  2. Approach the mailbox (1) and interact with it.
  3. When prompted, press Yes to open the code redemption window. (Image 2)
  4. Input your code into the Enter Code text field (2).
  5. Press the Submit button to receive the rewards.

Author
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.