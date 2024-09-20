Chopper Is Here! Netflix Finally Reveal Major One Piece Season 2 Character

We’ve all been waiting to see how Netflix would bring Chopper to life in their Live-Action One Piece series, and now the time has arrived — sort of.

Recommended Videos

Chopper can finally be seen in a new teaser for the upcoming second season of the show, however, it’s just a look at the character’s iconic hat and silhouette from the back. While it is great to finally get an idea of how this character will look, we’re still yet to see his face.

It is hard to take away a lot from what we’ve been shown, but it’s promising. With so many iconic characters being spoiled by CGI over the years like Sonic whose first live-action design was so bad that the team had to completely remake the character before releasing the movie, seeing Chopper handled in the way it seems he has been should bring on some relief. Of course, we’d suggest tempering expectations until we get a full reveal closer to the release of Season 2.

If you were a fan of Netflix’s One Piece series then this has been a great week with several other cast members being unveiled for Season 2. Notably, Joe Manganiello will appear as the terrifying Mr. 0, and Lera Abova will play Nico Robin. A voice actor for Chopper is yet to be confirmed, so be on the lookout for that news in the coming months. There are also plenty more new faces joining the cast for Season 2 alongside the major players from Season 1 all returning to reprise their roles.

Netflix’s One Piece is currently producing its second season in Cape Town, South Africa with an expected release date sometime in 2025. One Piece is one of the most iconic anime and manga series ever made, and Netflix has big plans to capitalize further on this popularity. Alongside the new season of the live-action series, Netflix is set to release a complete remake of the anime handled by Wit Studio, known for their incredible work producing Attack on Titan. The remake will be called THE ONE PIECE, but no release date has been revealed yet.

If you haven’t yet given Netflix’s live-action One Piece show a try then you can binge through all of Season 1 right now. Expect more of Chopper and further promotion for the upcoming season to be shared in the coming months.

Alternatively, if you want to see what happens next before Season 2 arrives then you can always binge the anime which is also available on Netflix now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy