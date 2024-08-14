Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is entering its final third, so fans can expect the stakes to only get bigger in the coming weeks. So you’re looping in on what’s going down, here’s the release date for Episode 9.

When Does Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Episode 9 Release?

Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Episode 9 will be available to watch on Aug. 16. Fans can check it out on Hulu or Disney Plus depending on their location, but the episode will arrive on both streaming services at the same time.

With Episode 9 there are just four more episodes to come before the series first season concludes. There will be 12 episodes in total which cover the events of the four feature-length films that were released in Japan throughout the year. The last of these landed on Aug. 2.

Episode 9 of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture will pick up with Sakuya Sumeragi seemingly moments away from execution at the hands of Ash after her Geass control over him was broken, and now he knows the truth. Sakuya has been posing as Ash to manipulate and take the place of his dead brother Nichol.

Episode 8 concluded with that massive cliffhanger leaving fans with a visual of Ash pointing his pistol at Sakuya. We expect that Episode 9 will provide the insight fans are dying for into what goes down, and how this relationship breaks or continues through the remainder of the series. Hopefully, we get more of the incredible mech action that was in the last episode too.

If you want to get a glimpse at when the remaining Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture episodes will land then we’ve got you covered here at The Escapist. Fans who aren’t caught up can binge through every episode of Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture so far on Hulu and Disney Plus.

