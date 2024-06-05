Crunchyroll Sale Offering Massive Discounts on Some of Kodansha’s Best Manga

Manga collectors know how difficult it can be to buy volume after volume. That’s why picking up things in bulk is usually the move, but that’s still pretty pricey. Thankfully, Crunchyroll is offering a sale with massive discounts on some of Kodansha’s best manga.

Recommended Videos

Heading to the link will reveal a treasure trove of discounted manga. One of the early highlights is the Vinland Saga Deluxe Manga (Hardcover). All of them are on sale, including ones that have yet to release. The Deluxe versions of Vinland Saga only started coming out recently, and with Season 3 of the anime likely coming sooner rather than later, now is the perfect time to start getting caught up.

There are a couple of other manga series on sale that currently have anime adaptations going. Wind Breaker is gearing up to wrap up its first season, and much of the series is available at a discount. Meanwhile, Blue Lock has made its series part of the sale ahead of the release of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi in theaters in America later this month.

Related: Wind Breaker Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

Even Attack on Titan, which officially ended its anime run late last year, is ripe for the picking. With the show over, experiencing Hajime Isayama’s story in its original format is the perfect way to spend the summer break.

There are also box sets up for grabs during Crunchyroll’s sale. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1 Part 1 Manga Box Set, Akira 35th Anniversary Manga Box Set (Hardcover), and Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku Complete Manga Box Set are just a few of the sets that are more than a couple of dollars off right now, making it the perfect time to pull the trigger and add to the collection.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy