Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction Episode 12 Release Date Confirmed

As the front-runner for the anime with the most fun title to say, Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction has caught my eye for a variety of reasons. It’s time to find out when episode 12 will be available to stream online.

When Does Episode 12 of Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction Premiere?

If you’re hoping to catch episode 12 of Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction as soon as it’s available, ensure you’ve cleared up some free time on Thursday, August 15 at the following times:

8:00 PM Pacific Time

9:00 PM Mountain Time

10:00 PM Central Time

11:00 PM Eastern Time

Now comes the most difficult part outside of trying to pronounce Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction without twisting your tongue; finding out where to stream it. Thankfully for you, we’ve got you covered on this half.

Where to Watch Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction Online

If you’re hoping to catch episode 12 of Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction online, you’ll just need to tune into Crunchyroll. They’ve got the streaming right to this program, so you can catch up with Kadode and Ouran in their wildest adventures to date. The first three episodes are available to stream at no cost, but more current episodes will require a subscription to watch.

Alongside shows like Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction, there are plenty of other fantastic shows available on Crunchyroll to ensure that your subscription is worth the cash. I strongly suggest turning into My Deer Friend Nokotan if you’re looking for something that will split your sides from laughing, as it’s one of the most unique anime available on the platform.

Is There an English Dub of Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction on Crunchyroll?

As of the time of this writing, there is not an English dub of this program available yet. While the show is currently rather popular, the team behind it may be waiting until the first season wraps up before releasing any other language dubs, but the Japanese dub that is currently available is quite fantastic. Dub fans may just need to bite the bullet and give this one a watch to see one of the most entertaining adaptations in recent memory.

Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

