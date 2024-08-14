Demon Lord 2099 Release Window, Trailer, and More

Demon Lord 2099 is one of the many new anime series set to debut this year. This series will adapt the light novel series content into a complete anime season, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

Recommended Videos

Demon Lord 2099 Synopsis & Trailer

Set a few decades from now, Demon Lord 2099 is a cyberpunk isekai adventure series occurring in the so-called Fused Era. 500 years ago, the Demon Lord Veltol Velvet Velsvalt was defeated by the hero Graham in the realm of Alneath, but it’s now time for his prophesized second coming. However, Veltol finds himself lost amidst a completely different landscape from what he conquered centuries ago, as his world was merged with Earth while he was away.

With the help of his loyal follower Machina and her friend Takahashi, he seeks to rebuild his following, as his historical presence has largely been forgotten. However, adapting to a new era isn’t his only obstacle, as the hero Graham is also still alive.

Demon Lord 2099 is based on the original light novel series written by Daigo Murasaki and illustrated by Kureta. Ryo Ando is responsible for the direction of the anime adaptation by J.C.STAFF, with Ryousuke Tanigawa as character designer, soundtrack by Tatsuya Kato and Yuichiro Momose in charge of composition.

Demon Lord 2099 Release Window

Demon Lord 2099 is scheduled to release during Fall 2024, meaning that its first episode should air around late September or early October, just like most of the other shows also starting around that time. An official release date hasn’t been revealed just yet, but we should get more info on it as the window approaches.

Image via Crunchyroll

Related: When Does Pokémon Horizons: The Series Part 4 Release on Netflix?

You’ll be able to catch it streaming on Crunchyroll, and new episodes should be available for subscribers as soon as they air in Japan. Non-subscribers can also follow the series for free, but they will have lower quality options and will only be able to watch the newest episodes one week after they debut.

Demon Lord 2099 Cast and Voice Actors

The voice actors for Veltol and Machina are reprising their roles from a TV commercial for the light novel from 2021 and are among the few announced talents involved in the adaptation. The full cast as revealed so far is as follows:

Satoshi Hino as Veltol Velvet Velsvalt

Miku Ito as Machina Soleige

Hana Hishikawa as Takahashi

Daisuke Namikawa as Graham

Masaya Matsukaze as Marcus

Shizuka Ito as Kinohara

More details about the Demon Lord 2099 anime should be revealed over the coming weeks as the release window approaches. However, it’s not the only exciting new series coming out in the near future, and we also have our eyes on Sakamoto Days as just one example.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy