Complete Demonology Equipment Guide

Identifying Ghosts in Demonology can quickly turn into a guessing game if you aren’t using all of the equipment available to you. So that you won’t have to make any guesses, follow our Demonology equipment guide right below.

How to Buy and Use Equipment in Demonology

Equipment shop in the lobby

Energy Drink spawn in-game

Before you enter a Demonology run, you can buy additional equipment for it. The items you purchase will be available to you only for the next run, so spend your money wisely. Sometimes, items can spawn inside investigation areas as well. You can carry up to three items at a time. To use a piece of equipment, press the RMB (M2) button, and to drop it to the ground, press the G key.

Evidence Equipment in Demonology

Evidence equipment is essential for identifying Ghosts in Demonology. Primarily, you will use them to find the evidence needed to verify the type of Ghost you are dealing with. Check out our guide on how to identify Ghosts in Demonology for more information. Evidence equipment can also be used to lure Ghosts into manifesting themselves if you want to take photos of them.

Item Use Party limit Price Blacklight • Activate the Blacklight and look around for any fingerprints, handprints, or footprints left behind. 2 $35 EMF Reader • Activate the EMF Reader and walk around to detect Ghost’s presence nearby. If it detects Ghost activity, it will light up and produce a loud sound. Throw it on the ground if you want it to work as a perimeter scanner. 2 $45 Laser Projector • Turn the Laser Projector on and drop it to place it. The Laser Projector emits beam lights all around it and highlights any Ghosts moving near it. 2 $65 Spirit Book • Drop the Spirit Book on the ground and leave it there. If there is a Ghost that leaves Spirit Book evidence nearby, they will pick up the book and write in it. 2 $40 Spirit Box • Use the Spirit Box to get multiple dialogue options, which can be used to talk to the Ghost nearby. The Ghost might choose to ignore most of what you are saying. 2 $50 Thermometer • Activate the Thermometer, and you will see the current temperature around you. The usual room temperature is between 15-19 degrees, and any deviations might be a sign of a Ghost nearby. 2 $30 Video Camera • Use the Video Camera to go into camera view, which lets you see Ghost Orbs. You can drop it to place it on the ground and monitor it through the PC on the spawn. 3 $50

Optional Equipment in Demonology

Optional equipment in Demonology helps you survive and complete secondary mission objectives. And like all other equipment pieces, there is a limit to how many you can bring into a run as a party.

Item Use Party limit Price Flashlight • Use the Flashlight to shed light in a cone in front of you. 4 $30 Cross • When a Ghost has started to hunt someone, you can use the Cross to repel it. 2 $30 Energy Drink • Use the Energy Drink to restore some Energy. 4 $30 Energy Watch • Activate the Energy Watch to check how much Energy you have left. 4 $50 Lantern • Hold it to stop your Energy from draining passively. 3 $15 Lighter • Use the Lighter to light up the Lantern and candles or to serve as a light source. 3 $10 Mounted Cam • Similar to Video Camera, but it can be equipped so other items can be used with it as well. Similarly to the Video Camera, you can monitor it through the PC next to the spawn. 4 $50 Photo Camera • The Photo Camera can be used to take pictures of Ghosts and other things. For instance, it can help you complete a frequent optional objective. 3 $40 Salt Canister Lines of Salt can ward off some Ghosts and also help secure handprint evidence. 3 $15

And that sums up everything you need to know about equipment in Demonology. If you want to check out some of our other Roblox guides, visit the Roblox guides section of Escapist.

