Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A player in Demonology walking towards the house
Image by Escapist
Category:
Guides

How to Identify Ghosts in Demonology – All Ghost and Evidence Types Explained

Aw snap, here we go again.
Image of Matija Stojković
Matija Stojković
|

Published: Jan 23, 2025 10:14 am

Ghosts in Demonology can be very elusive, and they leave almost no traces behind them. However, that’s exactly why you are here to investigate them. To help you solve these mysteries, we prepared the following guide on how to identify Ghosts in Demonology.

Recommended Videos

How to Identify Ghosts in Demonology

A preview of the evidence journal page in Demonology with explanations for the parts of it
Evidence page of the Journal

You can identify Ghosts in Demonology by using the evidence page in your journal. The evidence page lets you keep track of your findings on the Ghost you are currently hunting. By clicking on an evidence type in it, you can narrow down your options until you are left with only one Ghost type. You can also click again to scratch over an evidence type in case you didn’t find it.

Here are all Ghost types and the evidence they leave behind them, along with their strengths and weaknesses:

Ghost TypeEvidenceStrengths and
Weaknesses		Notes
SpiritHandprints evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceGhost writing evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceSpirit Box evidence in Demonology Roblox experience• None• Generally harmless
WraithEMF Level 5 evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceSpirit Box evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceLaser Projector evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Wraiths deplete energy from hunters
– They can’t cross lines of salt		• Aggressive
GhoulSpirit Box evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceFreezing Temps evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceGhost orb evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Ghosts are easily provoked by sounds
– They can’t disable electronic devices		• Mostly not aggressive
PhantomEMF Level 5 evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceHandprints evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceGhost orb evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Phantoms are very fast
– They don’t hunt hunters in group		• Mostly timid
ShadowEMF Level 5 evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceGhost writing evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceLaser Projector evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Shadows alter room temperature only slightly
– They are less active under proper lighting		• Very docile
DemonEMF Level 5 evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceHandprints evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceFreezing Temps evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Demons hunt frequently• Extremely aggressive
SpecterEMF Level 5 evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceFreezing Temps evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceLaser Projector evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Spectres throw items more frequently
– They rarely roam unless they are on the hunt		• They stick to one room
EntitySpirit Box evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceHandprints evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceLaser Projector evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Entities can teleport
– They almost never throw items		• Hard to detect
SkinwalkerFreezing Temps evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceGhost writing evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceSpirit Box evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Skinwalkers can appear to have a Ghost Orb
+ They interact with items frequently		• They roam a lot
BansheeGhost orb evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceHandprints evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceFreezing Temps evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Banshees break glass more frequently• Mostly docile
WendigoGhost orb evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceGhost writing evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceLaser Projector evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Wendigos are much more likely to hunt
– They prefer to hunt groups		• Very aggressive
NightmareEMF Level 5 evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceSpirit Box evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceGhost orb evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Nightmares cause hallucinations
– Weak to light		• Mostly harmless
LeviathanGhost orb evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceGhost writing evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceHandprints evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Leviathans can throw multiple items at once
+ They disable lights around them		• Very unpredictable
OniLaser Projector evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceSpirit Box evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceFreezing Temps evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Onis can sprint while hunting
– They manifest more often		• Aggressive
UmbraGhost orb evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceLaser Projector evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceHandprints evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Umbras don’t make any sound while moving
– They are slowed while in well-lit rooms		• Weak to light
RevenantGhost writing evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceEMF Level 5 evidence in Demonology Roblox experienceFreezing Temps evidence in Demonology Roblox experience+ Revenants have very low hunt cooldown
– They rest after killing a hunter		• Extremely aggressive

When you successfully acquire a piece of evidence, make sure to mark it down in your Journal. Also, scratch over all evidence that Ghost isn’t interacting with. This way, you will quickly discard most Ghost types that are out of consideration and realize which equipment to use next.

How to Collect Each Evidence in Demonology

Each Ghost type in Demonology leaves three traces after them. Examine these traces using the right equipment to “secure” evidence that helps you determine the Ghost type you are dealing with. There are seven different Evidence types in total, and here is how you can collect each of them:

  • Laser Projector: Activate and place a Laser Projector on the ground. Ghosts appear as a faint silhouette when walking close to it.
  • Handprints: Use a Blacklight and look for fingerprints, handprints, or footprints left by the Ghost.
  • Spirit Box: Use the Spirit Box to talk to the Ghost nearby. They might not respond to the first question right away, so keep trying until you’ve exhausted all dialogue options.
  • EMF Level 5: Use an EMF Reader to detect a Ghost nearby. All Ghost types can influence the reader, but only a few of them can make all the lamps on it light up.
  • Ghost Orb: By using a Video Camera, you can see some Ghosts in the form of a small white orb.
  • Freezing Temps: Use a thermometer to measure the current temperature around you. If the temperature is really low or below zero, a Ghost is probably influencing it.
  • Ghost Writing: Leave a Spirit Book on the ground in a room that potentially has a Ghost in it. After a bit, they might pick it up and write some crazy stuff in it.

Now, you are ready to identify all Ghosts in Demonology with ease properly. If you want to check more of our Roblox content, then head over to the Roblox guides hub of Escapist.

Post Tag:
guides
Roblox
roblox guides
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Matija Stojković
Matija Stojković
Matija strives to be at the tippity-top in every game he plays. Whether it's an MMO, such as Throne and Liberty, an action RPG like Path of Exile, or Roblox titles, the only thing that matters to him is becoming the best. For that reason, he spends countless hours developing builds and rotations while figuring out how to manipulate in-game mechanics to his advantage. On Roblox, his favorite experiences are Peroxide, Blox Fruits, and last but not least, Type Soul. In his spare time, he watches anime and tries to look cool in front of his mirror while playing his favorite tunes on an electric guitar.
twitter facebook