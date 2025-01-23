How to Identify Ghosts in Demonology – All Ghost and Evidence Types Explained

Ghosts in Demonology can be very elusive, and they leave almost no traces behind them. However, that’s exactly why you are here to investigate them. To help you solve these mysteries, we prepared the following guide on how to identify Ghosts in Demonology.

How to Identify Ghosts in Demonology

Evidence page of the Journal

You can identify Ghosts in Demonology by using the evidence page in your journal. The evidence page lets you keep track of your findings on the Ghost you are currently hunting. By clicking on an evidence type in it, you can narrow down your options until you are left with only one Ghost type. You can also click again to scratch over an evidence type in case you didn’t find it.

Here are all Ghost types and the evidence they leave behind them, along with their strengths and weaknesses:

Ghost Type Evidence Strengths and

Weaknesses Notes Spirit • None • Generally harmless Wraith + Wraiths deplete energy from hunters

– They can’t cross lines of salt • Aggressive Ghoul + Ghosts are easily provoked by sounds

– They can’t disable electronic devices • Mostly not aggressive Phantom + Phantoms are very fast

– They don’t hunt hunters in group • Mostly timid Shadow + Shadows alter room temperature only slightly

– They are less active under proper lighting • Very docile Demon + Demons hunt frequently • Extremely aggressive Specter + Spectres throw items more frequently

– They rarely roam unless they are on the hunt • They stick to one room Entity + Entities can teleport

– They almost never throw items • Hard to detect Skinwalker + Skinwalkers can appear to have a Ghost Orb

+ They interact with items frequently • They roam a lot Banshee + Banshees break glass more frequently • Mostly docile Wendigo + Wendigos are much more likely to hunt

– They prefer to hunt groups • Very aggressive Nightmare + Nightmares cause hallucinations

– Weak to light • Mostly harmless Leviathan + Leviathans can throw multiple items at once

+ They disable lights around them • Very unpredictable Oni + Onis can sprint while hunting

– They manifest more often • Aggressive Umbra + Umbras don’t make any sound while moving

– They are slowed while in well-lit rooms • Weak to light Revenant + Revenants have very low hunt cooldown

– They rest after killing a hunter • Extremely aggressive

When you successfully acquire a piece of evidence, make sure to mark it down in your Journal. Also, scratch over all evidence that Ghost isn’t interacting with. This way, you will quickly discard most Ghost types that are out of consideration and realize which equipment to use next.

How to Collect Each Evidence in Demonology

Each Ghost type in Demonology leaves three traces after them. Examine these traces using the right equipment to “secure” evidence that helps you determine the Ghost type you are dealing with. There are seven different Evidence types in total, and here is how you can collect each of them:

Laser Projector : Activate and place a Laser Projector on the ground. Ghosts appear as a faint silhouette when walking close to it.

: Activate and place a Laser Projector on the ground. Ghosts appear as a faint silhouette when walking close to it. Handprints : Use a Blacklight and look for fingerprints, handprints, or footprints left by the Ghost.

: Use a Blacklight and look for fingerprints, handprints, or footprints left by the Ghost. Spirit Box : Use the Spirit Box to talk to the Ghost nearby. They might not respond to the first question right away, so keep trying until you’ve exhausted all dialogue options.

: Use the Spirit Box to talk to the Ghost nearby. They might not respond to the first question right away, so keep trying until you’ve exhausted all dialogue options. EMF Level 5 : Use an EMF Reader to detect a Ghost nearby. All Ghost types can influence the reader, but only a few of them can make all the lamps on it light up.

: Use an EMF Reader to detect a Ghost nearby. All Ghost types can influence the reader, but only a few of them can make all the lamps on it light up. Ghost Orb : By using a Video Camera, you can see some Ghosts in the form of a small white orb.

: By using a Video Camera, you can see some Ghosts in the form of a small white orb. Freezing Temps : Use a thermometer to measure the current temperature around you. If the temperature is really low or below zero, a Ghost is probably influencing it.

: Use a thermometer to measure the current temperature around you. If the temperature is really low or below zero, a Ghost is probably influencing it. Ghost Writing: Leave a Spirit Book on the ground in a room that potentially has a Ghost in it. After a bit, they might pick it up and write some crazy stuff in it.

Now, you are ready to identify all Ghosts in Demonology with ease properly. If you want to check more of our Roblox content, then head over to the Roblox guides hub of Escapist.

