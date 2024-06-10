Destiny 2 Axial Lacuna God Roll – PvP and PvE

The Axial Lacuna is a new Fusion Rifle that was introduced to Destiny 2 in The Final Shape. This Precision Frame comes with 80 Impact and 60 Range as standard, with a sub 2.5 second reload. All in all, not a bad body on which to build the correct perks.

This is a Solar fusion, so keep that in mind and play it into the proper surges to get the most out of it. You can also gather up red borders and then craft them at the Enclave on Mars.

The Potential Perk Pool

Perk 1: Firmly Planted, Threat Detector, Reconstruction, Keep Away, Cornered, Demolitionist, Eye of the Storm.

Perk 2: Incandescent, Controlled Burst, Kickstart, Surrounded, Frenzy, Vorpal Weapon, Desperate Measures

Origin Trait: – Dealer’s Choice – Dealer’s Choice – Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect.

Axial Lacuna PvE God Roll

Barrel – Fluted

Battery – Ionized Battery

Perk 1 – Reconstruction – This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity.

– This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity. Perk 2 – Controlled Burst – Landing every shot in a burst grants this weapon increased damage and reduced charge time for a short duration / Surrounded – This weapon gains bonus damage when three or more enemies are in close proximity.

– Landing every shot in a burst grants this weapon increased damage and reduced charge time for a short duration / – This weapon gains bonus damage when three or more enemies are in close proximity. Masterwork – Charge Time

With Fusion Rifles, you want to be able to break them out, use them, and then put them away without thinking about them at all. Reconstruction will take care of that nicely, giving you a full reload and more by the time you switch back to it again. Controlled Burst is the next perk I would usual go with, a good aim will give you a nice boost to damage and charge time, and you will likely be using this at ranges that make landing all shots on the chunky target it calls for pretty easy.

Surrounded can be good, but it’s pretty situational. If you are fighting a boss that spawns plenty of adds that you plan on ignoring, then they can be used to give you the relevant buff.

Axial Lacuna in PvP

So, being honest, I feel the Axial Lacuna doesn’t really have a God Roll for PvP. If we take God Roll to mean “excellent in the activity”, then it simply lacks the right archetype and perk pool. If you really want to use it, then max out the range and go for it, but it doesn’t really have the perks to compete with the good PvP Fusion Rifles.

