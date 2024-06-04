Destiny 2: How to get Red Death Reformed (and Catalyst)

Red Death Reformed in Destiny 2 is the return of an amazing weapon from the original Destiny. This beastly Exotic Pulse Rifle is making a comeback as part of The Final Shape and has a solid chance at upsetting the meta for tougher content.

Recommended Videos

How to get Red Death Reformed

To get Red Death Reformed, you will need to get the Episode: Echoes season pass. The weapon is available at two different points in that season pass. For the free tier, you can get it at level 40, while the premium tier will get instant access to it the moment they purchase the season pass.

If you wish to purchase the season pass, make your way to Steam, the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store, or anywhere else you like to purchase your Destiny content. You can pick up either The Final Shape with the Annual Pass, or the Annual Pass upgrade, or you can log in to the Eververse store in-game to get the individual season pass.

For the free-tier players, just finish missions, bounties, events, and any in-game activity to earn experience and level up your season pass, and you will hit level 40 in no time.

Why Red Death Reformed is so good

Red Death Reformed has a couple of seriously sweet perks:

Redemption: Final blows with this weapon cure you and increase reload speed; reloading after final blows cures nearby allies.

Final blows with this weapon cure you and increase reload speed; reloading after final blows cures nearby allies. Inverse Relationship: When you deal damage with this weapon, it gains increased handling, takes reduced flinch, and movement speed is increased for a short time. When you have reduced health, this weapon deals additional damage.

So, the weapon can heal you and your allies, along with getting higher damage output while you take damage. It’s also Solar, and with Solar being a popular class due to the general ease of getting Radiant procs, that’s a great thing. The Hunter’s Journal Artifact for the Episode will also provide a mod that makes Pulse Rifles into Anti-Barrier weapons, another upside for the weapon.

Also, The Final Shape will see a general 20% buff to damage from Pulse Rifles and an additional 15% buff to the damage they do to “red bar” or basic enemies. This will nicely balance out the general 10% reduction that all Exotic weapons will see to “red bars.”

How to get the Red Death Reformed Catalyst

The good news is that we don’t need to wait for a random drop to get the Red Death Reformed Catalyst. When you log in, after grabbing the weapon itself, make your way to Banshee-44, and he will have a special quest for you to complete it be able to get the Catalyst. Once that quest is over, make sure you look at the weapon in your inventory to check the Catalyst requirements. Perform the required kills. Then you’ll have fully unlocked the catalyst.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more