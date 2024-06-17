Destiny 2 Relativism Hunter Class Item God Rolls

The Final Shape in Destiny 2 brought us one thing that the Destiny community has been craving for some time: the return of Exotic class items. Best of all, each one comes packing two randomly assigned perks that can make for some extremely powerful combos.

Relativism Hunter Cloak God Rolls

Now, this only works with the Prismatic class, so what is and is not a God Roll can vary from build to build. That said, some of these are just very obviously powerful, and are worth farming. It may just take you a while to combinations that you want.

Spirit of Caliban and Spirit of Liar

Caliban gives you ignition on powered melee kills, and Liar gives you massive damage if you take melee damage yourself. This works really well into a very popular Hunter build that takes advantage of Gambler’s Dodge for easy melee charges and the Combination Blow arc melee. You would often need to decide between which of these Exotics you would take, but can not take them both on the same item. Ridiculous.

Spirit of the Assassin and Spirit of the Liar

Just like the above, a solid combo as the Assassin gives you invisibility on power melee final blows. You are losing the ignitions, but it works as a great combo. Just make sure you pick up a melee hit from an enemy, then whack your chosen target to death because they won’t be able to land a blow afterward.

Spirit of Renewal and Spirit of the Crytrachne

Basically, this will turn your Hunter into a uber-tank. Renewal makes you tankier in the radius of Duskfield grenades, while Crytrachne will give you Woven Mail from the Duskfield grenades. That’s a super easy combo that will help you survive things you might not think possible.

Spirit of Ophidian and Spirit of Wormhusk

This is a savage PvP combo giving you heals on dodge from Workhusk and super fast ready speed for weapons from Ophidian. For a while, the Ophidian Aspect was almost must-have gear for high-level gunplay in Destiny, so now you will get to see why.

Spirit of Galanor and Spirit of the Star-Eater

A pretty nutty combo that will allow you to get a low of Super energy back if you whack enough enemies with it, and will also allow you to overcharge that super. This just means more impactful Supers, and solve the only knock on Star-Eater that people had where they didn’t like the time it took to overcharge it.

How to get the Relativism Cloak

This is quite the process and involves a long chain of events where you need to kill some powerful enemies and then complete the Dual Destiny mission.

All Hunter Cloak Relativism Perks

First column Second column SPIRIT OF THE ASSASSIN Finishers and powered melee final blows grant invisibility. SPIRIT OF THE STAR-EATER While your Super energy is full, picking up an Orb of Power overcharges your Super, granting it bonus damage. SPIRIT OF THE INMOST LIGHT Using an ability empowers the other two abilities granting them improved energy regeneration. SPIRIT OF THE SYNTHOCEPS Improved melee damage when you’re surrounded. SPIRIT OF THE OPHIDIAN Weapons ready very quickly. SPIRIT OF VERITY Weapon final blows with a damage type matching your grenade grant a stacking grenade damage bonus. SPIRIT OF THE DRAGON Using your class ability reloads all weapons and increases weapon handling speeds for a brief time. SPIRIT OF THE CYRTARACHNE Gain Woven Mail when you use your grenade. SPIRIT OF GALANOR Hits and final blows with your Super will return Super energy after it ends. SPIRIT OF THE GYRFALCON Your Void weapons gain Volatile Rounds after you emerge from being invisible. SPIRIT OF THE FOETRACER Damaging a powerful combatant or Guardian with an ability grants you a temporary damage bonus for weapons matching that ability’s element. SPIRIT OF THE LIAR Dealing damage with a powered melee or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch. SPIRIT OF CALIBAN Powered melee final blows trigger an ignition. SPIRIT OF THE WORMHUSK Dodging gives a small health and shield bump. SPIRIT OF RENEWAL Allies inside the Duskfield take reduced damage, and targets inside the area deal reduced damage. SPIRIT OF THE COYOTE Gain an additional class ability charge.

