Destiny 2 The Call God Roll – PvP and PvE

Sidearms have always been suitably terrifying in Destiny 2, especially in the hands of a skilled player. When they are in a position to dominate the meta, there isn’t much to be done as you get swarmed by ghosts in Crucible and plinked to death before you can blink.

The Call is a very interesting option for Sidearm fans, being the second Rocket Frame in the game and the easiest to get as the first one was tied to a Dungeon. While this one likely won’t set the world on fire in PvP, it is shaping up to be a PvE monster thanks to a rich perk pool.

How to get The Call

To get your hands on The Call, all you need to do is spend time playing activities in The Pale Heart. As a destination weapon, it can drop from just about anthing you do there.

Possible Perk Pool

The Call can have the following perks:

Perk 1 : Beacon Rounds, Demolitionist, Lead From Gold, Stats for All, Slice, Strategist, Subsistence

: Beacon Rounds, Demolitionist, Lead From Gold, Stats for All, Slice, Strategist, Subsistence Perk 2 : Adrenaline Junkie, Desperate Measures, Hatchling, Golden Tricorn, One For All, Vorpal Weapon, Multikill Clip

: Adrenaline Junkie, Desperate Measures, Hatchling, Golden Tricorn, One For All, Vorpal Weapon, Multikill Clip Origin Trait: Dealer’s Choice – Final blows with this weapon grant a small amount of Super energy. Equipping multiple weapons from the Pale Heart increases this effect.

The Call PvE God Roll

The best perks for PvE for The Call are:

Barrel – Quick Launch

– Quick Launch Magazine – High-Velocity Rounds – Increased projectile speed and reload speed.

– High-Velocity Rounds – Increased projectile speed and reload speed. Perk 1 – Lead From Gold – Picking up Heavy ammo also grants increased ammo to this weapon.

– Lead From Gold – Picking up Heavy ammo also grants increased ammo to this weapon. Perk 2 – Desperate Measures – Weapon final blows grant bonus damage for an improved duration. Melee and grenade final blows grant a larger damage bonus that can stack.

– Desperate Measures – Weapon final blows grant bonus damage for an improved duration. Melee and grenade final blows grant a larger damage bonus that can stack. Masterwork – Velocity

The Call is an excellent weapon, but it does suffer a little in ammo economy in my experience. This is why I am opting to Lead from Gold over Demolitionist, as I feel like almost every build in the game right now is running Heavy Ammo Finder, and grenade energy seems pretty easy to come by in most builds. The variant here is if you plan on running Strand, then Demolitionist and Hatchling is a very strong option. Realistically, you can combine the available perks in lots of different ways to get good rolls, especially the Perk 2 damage options.

The Call PvP God Roll

Honestly, these are not the best for PvP, but that is really down to the weapon rather than the perk pool. It’s just likely that you will get outworked by something with a faster fire rate, and that flinch will throw your aim off with this.

Barrel – Quick Launch

– Quick Launch Magazine – High-Velocity Rounds – Increased projectile speed and reload speed.

– High-Velocity Rounds – Increased projectile speed and reload speed. Perk 1 – Beacon Rounds – will add tracking to rockets after getting kills with it. Very useful to be able to move aggressively in Crucible.

– Beacon Rounds – will add tracking to rockets after getting kills with it. Very useful to be able to move aggressively in Crucible. Perk 2 – Desperate Measures – Weapon final blows grant bonus damage for an improved duration. Melee and grenade final blows grant a larger damage bonus that can stack.

– Desperate Measures – Weapon final blows grant bonus damage for an improved duration. Melee and grenade final blows grant a larger damage bonus that can stack. Masterwork – Velocity

