Destiny 2 x Star Wars Collab: All Cosmetic Transmogs

Destiny 2 will add Star Wars-themed cosmetics to the video game in a crossover that makes too much sense. Initially released in 2017, the live-service game has plenty of staying power, and this IP collab will undoubtedly help keep the momentum going. Here is a list of all Cosmetic Transmogs.

Destiny 2 x Star Wars Collab, Explained

In what will be Destiny 2’s first full-blown collaboration with a well-known IP, each class of character in the game (Warlock, Titan, and Hunter) will have a corresponding Star Wars-themed skin. The skin packs will be released on February 4, 2025, making the Star Wars crossover a part of the Destiny 2 Heresy update arriving in the game that same day. The collab items will be able to be mixed and matched with different armor sets and use shaders for even further customization.

Here is a full list of what Destiny 2 Star Wars Cosmetic Transmogs will be available:

Titan Transmog – Stormtrooper Armor

The Titan class Destiny 2 characters will have the option to purchase a Star Wars skin that closely resembles Stormtroopers from the films. The Stormtrooper armor will include different shaders to further customize how the Titan Stormtrooper looks. Of all the Star Wars cosmetic Transmogs in this new collab, this skin most closely resembles the armor that it is based on.

Warlock Transmog – Red Guard Armor

The Star Wars Cosmetic Transmog for the Warlock class of characters is also on the side of the Empire, as the armor that is available for purchase is meant to resemble the Red Guard. As seen in Star Wars Episodes 6 and 8, the Red Guard are the elite protectors of characters like Emperor Palpatine and Supreme Leader Snoke.

Hunter Transmog – Death Trooper Armor

It seems that no matter what class of character you play as in Destiny 2, you’re going to be on the side of the Empire. The Hunter Cosmetic Transmog for the upcoming Star Wars collaboration is themed around the Death Trooper armor, most prominently featured in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The armor is a sleek black, and while it doesn’t as closely resemble its Star Wars counterpart as the Stormtrooper armor for the Titan Transmog, it still looks impressive nonetheless.

Second Death Star Ghost Shell

It wouldn’t be a proper collaboration without a new Ghost Shell, and this Star Wars-themed one is based on the Second Death Star as seen in Return of the Jedi. Something about having a miniature Death Star around just feels right.

Destiny 2 Ship – TIE Advanced Ship

This new ship, part of the Star Wars collaboration, has a unique design based on the TIE Advanced fighters, letting Destiny Players feel like they are Imperial pilots in the world of Destiny. On top of all these cosmetics for the different classes, there are also new emotes for characters and finishers to complete the package from a galaxy far, far away. An in-game purchase is all that is required

This unprecedented and exciting collaboration between Star Wars and Destiny 2 may be a sign that other crossovers could happen in the future of the game, with Bungie confirming that they will be supporting the game at least through 2026. All in all, it’s an exciting time for the live-service game.

Destiny 2 is available to play on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

