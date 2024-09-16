Did Kelsey Grammer Just Hint At Beast’s MCU Return?

Kelsey Grammer has been a part of the onscreen X-Men universe since first appearing as Beast in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand. The Emmy-award winning actor revisited the role in 2023’s The Marvels and recently hinted that there may be more to come in the MCU’s future.

Is Kelsey Grammer’s Beast Returning to the MCU?

Grammer’s cameo as the X-Men’s Beast in The Marvels was a welcome surprise to fans who had been waiting for years to see mutants in the MCU. Despite confirmation that a new X-Men film is in production, there has been no official word on when it might arrive. Nevertheless, Grammer recently shed some light on the subject in a recent interview with Comicbook.com.

The Cheers and Frasier alum understandably kept things close to the chest, but he did discuss the positive response that came from his surprise appearance. “What I do know is that there was a huge sort of outburst when I showed up at the end of The Marvels, I guess it was. The response was really almost… it wasn’t unexpected.” Grammer went on to confirm that there have since been “conversations” about him returning to the MCU as Beast.

While there has been no official announcement of Grammer’s return as Beast, MCU and X-Men fans alike would likely welcome his return. Interestingly, Halle Berry has also discussed in a recent interview the possibility of her reprising the role of the X-Men’s Storm. All of this, coupled with the tremendous success of Deadpool & Wolverine (and introduction of Channing Tatum’s Gambit) may have already set the table to reassemble Marvel’s most popular superhero team.

In the meantime, Kelsey Grammer will be returning to the Frasier revival for Season 2, which premieres on September 19th. The show airs exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes streaming on Thursdays.

