Image Credit: Bethesda
Image Source: The Pokemon Company
Guides
Video Games

Does Your Pokemon TCG Pocket Soft Launch Progress Carry Over? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 10:56 pm

Pokemon TCG Pocket is looking a lot like The Pokemon Company’s attempt at a proper mobile card game that could compete with other titles in the space, such as Marvel Snap. With the soft launch now underway, you might be wondering if your Pokemon TCG Pocket progress carries over to the official release. Here’s what you need to know.

Will Your Pokemon TCG Pocket Data Carry Over to the Official Release?

The answer is yes. Any progress you make in the soft launch version and early access period of Pokemon TCG Pocket will be carried over to the full game when it launches globally on Oct. 30.

This means that you can safely create an account during the early access period, spend money on the game, and open as many packs as you want without the fear of losing all your cards when the global launch comes around. At the time of writing, the soft launch version of the game is only available in New Zealand, so global players won’t be able to access the game anyway. But if you’ve happened to download the game and have already spent money on packs and the Premium Pass, you can rest assured that you’ll get to keep your entire collection when the official release is here.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is basically a more casual version of the regular Pokemon Trading Card Game. The basic rules and game structure are largely the same, but a lot of things have been streamlined and simplified, such as no longer needing to manually draw Energy cards to attach them to your Pokemon.

Hopefully that clears up any doubts about whether your early access progress will carry over to the full release of Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
