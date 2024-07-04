Does Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Have Cross-Play, Cross-Progression?

Zenless Zone Zero is finally here and the new HoYoverse title seems to be another hit. If you’re looking to jump into this new adventure, here’s what you need to know about its cross-play and cross-progression capabilities.

Does Zenless Zone Zero Have Cross-Play or Cross-Progression?

Screenshot via The Escapist

Yes! Zenless Zone Zero has both cross-progression and cross-play available regardless of the device that you’re gaming on.

Since your progress is saved to your HoYoverse account you can pick up on playing ZZZ from wherever you like simply by connecting and singing into your account. Put simply, this means that while you aren’t at your PC or console you can still be playing the game from your phone, picking up right where you left off.

Also, thanks to this system, playing with other people can be done regardless of their platform. However, it is worth noting that the multiplayer system in Zenless Zone Zero is currently quite limited. While you can add friends to your friends list, you aren’t able to party with them in the Reckless Challenge mode, instead, you’ll be paired with random players. Reckless Challenge is a multiplayer game type that will bring players together to clear encounters.

If you’re desperate to play alongside your pals then the best advice we have is to make sure you both queue up to find players at the same time, otherwise your chances will be slimmer.

Fortunately, the ZZZ team is open to making the changes that the community wants post-launch, so perhaps we will get a better matchmaking system that allows for partying up with friends. While we wait and see, there’s still plenty to do and collect inside Zenless Zone Zero.

If you are yet to play this new HoYoverse hit, ZZZ is available to download and install now on PC, PlayStation 5, IOS, and Android devices.

