EA FC 24 Arda Güler Make Your Mark SBC Solutions Guide

EA FC 24 has rolled out Arda Güler Make Your Mark SBC to celebrate the Festival of Football promo coinciding with the ongoing international tournaments. EA FC 24 players are delighted by this SBC as it only has two relatively easy tasks and a lucrative reward of a 95-rated card.

Overview of the Arda Güler Make Your Mark SBC

Arda Güler is a young prodigy who earned a move to Real Madrid last summer after an impressive showing in the Turkish league. Recently, he scored against Georgia in his first Euro 2024 match, making headlines and proving his worth on the international stage. This SBC celebrates his breakthrough and allows you to add this 95-rated CAM item to your EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. The card also operates well as a CM or RW, although CAM is where he truly shines. Notably, Güler’s card includes four excellent PlayStyle+, with Technical+ being a standout feature.

Task 1 – LaLiga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: LALIGA EA SPORTS

Min. 1 Players: Any TOTS or TOTW

Min. Team Rating: 86

Cheapest Solution EA FC 24 Arda Güler Make Your Mark SBC:

Patri Guijarro TOTS Plus (94)

Alexandra Popp (88)

Lucy Bronze (87)

Koke (84)

Lucas Hernandez (84)

Dabritz (84)

Koen Casteels (84)

Sergio Busquets (83)

Marcelo Brozović (83)

Nacho Fernandez (83)

Guido Rodríguez (83)

Andreas Christensen (83)

Task 2 – Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players: Any TOTS or TOTW

Min. Team Rating: 88

Cheapest Solution for Arda Güler Make Your Mark SBC:

Toby Alderweireld TOTS Plus (93)

Mapi Leon (89)

Victor Osimhen (88)

Wendie Renard (88)

Irene Paredes (88)

Jan Oblak (88)

Alexandra Popp (88)

Francesco Acerbi (83)

Sergio Busquets (83)

Mats Hummels (83)

Alex Greenwood (83)

The Arda Güler Make Your Mark card offers incredible value, considering its high rating, excellent stats, and simple solutions. The 95-rated CAM is a versatile player with significant potential for growth, especially if Turkey goes far in the Euros. His Technical+ playstyle enhances his gameplay, making him a valuable addition to any EA FC 24 squad. While his 4-star Weak Foot might seem like a minor drawback, the overall benefits of this card far outweigh this single limitation.

EA FC 24 is available now.

