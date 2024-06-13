EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC Solutions Guide

The EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC is a fitting tribute to a player who has given his all for Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus recently made his last appearance for the club in a memorable UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

EA FC 24 Marco Reus End of an Era SBC Cheapest Solutions

This SBC celebrates his illustrious career and offers players a unique 96-rated CAM card with exceptional stats and a rare Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle. However, completing this SBC is quite expensive, and players might need to dig deep into their resources. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you complete the challenge efficiently.

The Marco Reus End of an Era SBC is quite similar to the EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo challenge that dropped recently. What sets this SBC apart is the high ratings required for each segment, making it a significant investment. Despite the cost, the rewards are substantial, with a card that boasts top-tier stats, making it a valuable addition to any Ultimate Team.

To complete the Marco Reus End of an Era SBC, you need to submit seven squads. Here are the most cost-effective solutions for each task:

Bundesliga Segment

For the Bundesliga task, you need at least one player from the Bundesliga and a team rating of 87. Here’s a lineup that fits the bill:

Wendie Renard (88)

Bernardo Silva (88)

Christina Endler (88)

Alexandra Popp (88)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Lautaro Martínez (87)

Martin Odegaard (87)

Stanislav Lobotka (84)

Koen Casteels (84)

Thomas Müller (84)

Laura Freigang (83)

Germany Segment

The Germany task requires at least one player from Germany and a team rating of 88. This squad should work:

Orkun Kökçü PTG (92)

Irene Paredes (88)

Marie Katoto (88)

Joshua Kimmich (88)

Jan Oblak (88)

Fridolina Rolfö (87)

Frenkie de Jong (87)

Lucy Bronze (87)

Lina Magull (87)

Lea Schuller (86)

Khadija Shaw (85)

Top Form Segment

For the Top Form segment, you need a team rating of 88 and at least one TOTS or TOTW player. Use the following players:

Debinha TOTS (95)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Irene Paredes (88)

Victor Osimhen (88)

Lucy Bronze (87)

Lina Magull (87)

Lea Schuller (86)

Khadija Shaw (85)

Declan Rice (85)

Julian Brandt (84)

Rúben Neves (84)

89-Rated Squad Segment

This segment requires a team rating of 89. Here’s an efficient lineup:

Michail Antonio PTG (92)

Dan Ndoye PTG (92)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Erling Haaland (91)

Victor Osimhen (88)

Jack Grealish (85)

David Alaba (85)

Stanislav Lobotka (84)

Koen Casteels (84)

Thomas Müller (84)

90-Rated Squad Segment

This segment requires a team rating of 90. Here’s a lineup that works:

Miguel Borja PTG (93)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Michail Antonio PTG (92)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Dan Ndoye PTG (92)

Wendie Renard (88)

Millie Bright (85)

David Alaba (85)

Koen Casteels (84)

Stanislav Lobotka (84)

Aubrey Kingsbury (84)

90-Rated Squad Segment

You need to submit another 90-rated squad for the penultimate task. Here’s another cheap lineup:

Dušan Vlahović PTG (93)

Michail Antonio PTG (92)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Dan Ndoye PTG (92)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Wendie Renard (88)

Thomas Partey (85)

David Alaba (85)

James Maddison (84)

Amel Majri (84)

Aubrey Kingsbury (84)

91-Rated Squad Segment

The final task is the most difficult, as you’ll need a 91-rated squad to complete it. You can use the following players without overspending too much:

Michail Antonio PTG (92)

Ariel Lassiter PTG (92)

Dan Ndoye PTG (92)

Nicola Zalewski PTG (92)

Patrik Schick PTG (92)

Kevin De Bruyne (91)

Thibaut Courtois (90)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Ewa Pajor (87)

Martin Odegaard (87)

Gregor Kobel (87)

While the EA FC 24 SBC is expensive, using the cheapest possible solutions can help mitigate the cost. Remember, the value of this card, combined with its potential impact on your gameplay with the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle, makes it worth the effort.

