EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC Solutions Guide

This special Ronald Araujo card is part of the recently launched Path to Glory promo in EA FC 24, which features many stars like Bukayo Saka and Ruben Dias. Here’s the cheapest solution for each task in this SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC Cheapest Solutions

The EA FC 24 Ronald Araujo Path to Glory SBC is an exciting addition to Ultimate Team, bringing a 95-rated center-back to bolster your defense. With Uruguay’s upcoming Copa America campaign, this card has the potential to become even better if his team performs well. But to get it, you’ll need to complete the following tasks.

How to Complete the FC Barcelona Task in EA FC 24

The first task is centred around FC Barcelona, where you’ll need a squad with a minimum overall rating of 86 and at least one FC Barcelona player. Here’s a cost-effective lineup:

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Gregor Kobel (87)

Lina Magull (87)

Martin Odegaard (87)

Pedri (86)

Yuki Nagasato (84)

Marta Torrejon (84)

Bruno Guimaraes (84)

Thiago Silva (84)

Amanda Ilestedt (84)

Fabinho (84)

This lineup ensures you meet the rating requirement while keeping costs manageable.

How to Complete the LaLiga in EA FC 24

The LaLiga segment requires a minimum overall rating of 87, at least one LaLiga player, and one TOTS or TOTW player. Here’s a recommended squad:

Kyle Walker-Peters TOTS (89)

Joshua Kimmich (88)

Guro Reiten (88)

Ederson (88)

Fridolina Rolfö (87)

Frenkie de Jong (87)

Pedri (86)

Paulo Dybala (86)

Sadio Mané (86)

Millie Bright (85)

Aymeric Laporte (85)

This selection balances the requirements while maximizing efficiency.

How to Complete the Top Form in EA FC 24

You’ll need a squad with a minimum overall rating of 88 and at least one TOTS or TOTW player to complete the Top Form task. The following players are ideal for this:

Kyle Walker-Peters TOTS (89)

Guro Reiten (88)

Bernando Silva (88)

Marie Katoto (88)

Federico Valverde (88)

Irene Paredes (88)

Joshua Kimmich (88)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Gregor Kobel (87)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (87)

Paulo Dybala (86)

These players will help you meet the required rating without overspending.

How to Complete the 89-Rated Squad in EA FC 24

The penultimate task requires you to submit an 89-rated squad, which can be a little tough. Here’s a lineup that fits the bill:

Kylian Mbappe (91)

Alexia Putellas (91)

Ruben Dias (89)

Mapi León (89)

Alex Morgann (89)

Ewa Pajor (87)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Ewa Pajor (87)

Gregor Kobel (87)

Lautaro Martinez (87)

Rose Lavelle (87)

This squad ensures you meet the high rating requirement efficiently.

How to Complete the 90-Rated Squad in EA FC 24

The final task requires a 90-rated squad. Here’s the optimal lineup:

Erling Haaland (91)

Kevin De Bruyne (91)

Neymar Jr (89)

Marc Andre Ter Stegen (89)

Rodri (89)

Marie Katoto (88)

Bernando Silva (88)

Rose Lavelle (87)

Heung Min Son (87)

Marquinhos(87)

Lautaro Martinez (87)

This selection ensures you meet the 90-rating requirement with minimal hassle.

By following these solutions, you can secure a 95-rated Ronald Araujo card that not only strengthens your defense but also has the potential to become even better with Uruguay’s performance in the Copa America. This SBC offers superb value, making it a worthy addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

EA FC 24 is available now.

