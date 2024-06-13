EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC Solutions Guide

EA FC 24 has released a brand new End of an Era SBC for the legendary Indian striker, Sunil Chhetri. The forward recently retired as the all-time leading goalscorer for his country, and EA is celebrating this with an SBC.

Overview of the Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC

It’s a breath of fresh air for players who fancy high-rated cards without much hassle. You don’t need to submit multiple 90 or 89-rated squads or any Team of the Season (TOTS) or Team of the Week (TOTW) items to get your hands on this legendary card. EA FC 24 players with limited resources can easily unlock Sunil Chhetri after completing a single task.

Task 1 – Sunil Chhetri

Requirements:

Minimum Team Rating: 87

This single task is all that stands between you and the special 96-rated Sunil Chhetri card. Let’s delve into the cheapest and most efficient way to complete this SBC.

Cheapest Solutions for Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC in EA FC 24

Completing the EA FC 24 Sunil Chhetri End of an Era SBC shouldn’t break the bank. Here’s a suggested squad to meet the 87-rating requirement using players you might already have in your club:

Recommended Players:

Bernardo Silva (88)

Antoine Griezmann (88)

Koen Casteels (84)

Bruno Fernandes (88)

Federico Valverde (88)

Alessia Russo (84)

Thomas Müller (84)

Lena Oberdorf (87)

Martin Odegaard (87)

Sergio Busquets (83)

Using these players ensures you meet the 87-rating requirement without overspending. Most of these items are relatively common, so you might already have them in your club.

Benefits of Completing the Sunil Chhetri SBC

Upon completing the challenge, you’ll receive a 96-rated ST (Striker) item with three PlayStyle+ attributes. This card offers fantastic value and versatility. Even though fitting this card into your squad might pose some chemistry challenges, Chhetri’s End of an Era item can serve as an exceptional super sub off the bench.

Key Attributes of the Card:

Position Versatility: The card can operate in different attacking positions.

The card can operate in different attacking positions. 5-Star Weak Foot: Enhances his goal-scoring ability with both feet.

Enhances his goal-scoring ability with both feet. Beginner-Friendly: Great addition for beginner squads due to its high rating and versatility.

EA FC 24 is available now.

